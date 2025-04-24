College Board Transitions Most AP Exams To Digital This May

As announced in July 2024, College Board is transitioning most AP Exams to a digital format for the 2025 AP Exam administration, which will take place in schools from May 5-16, 2025. Standard paper testing has been discontinued for 28 of the 36 AP subjects with end-of-course exams.

Exams for these 28 subjects are moving to the BluebookTM digital testing application-the same platform successfully used by millions of students for the SAT®-and will be either fully digital or hybrid digital with a course-specific paper component for subjects that require graphic or symbolic notation.

"We've found that almost all students who've taken a digital AP Exam or participated in an AP digital testing pilot have adapted quickly to the new format," said Trevor Packer, head of the AP Program. "Students today are 'digital natives' and appreciate the user-friendly features of the Bluebook interface."

College Board has administered digital AP Exams for select subjects since 2022. In 2024, 650,000 AP Exams were delivered digitally, with more than 75% of students and administrators rating the digital testing experience better or the same as paper testing.

Bluebook supports testing on commonly used devices and students can use their own or a school-issued device. Test previews are now available for all subjects in Bluebook and students can access free online practice exams, quizzes, and other teacher-created resources in AP Classroom. Digital exams also make for an easier and more secure testing process for schools.

