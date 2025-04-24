Middle East And North Africa Cold Chain Market Regional Analysis Report 2025 - Forecasts To 2030

Dublin, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cold Chain Regional Analysis Market: Middle East and North Africa" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyzes the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) cold chain market, using 2024 as the base year, and provides market projections from 2025 through 2030, including compound annual growth rate (CAGR) estimates.

It covers key market dynamics, technological advances, regulatory factors and business considerations shaping the cold chain industry. The report examines market drivers, challenges and trends across various applications, including food, pharmaceuticals and chemicals.

The market is segmented by temperature range, technology, applications and services, offering insights into storage, transportation and monitoring solutions. Additionally, the report evaluates regional trends and investment opportunities, highlighting factors influencing market expansion in different MENA countries.

By focusing on developing cold chain markets, this report provides a strategic perspective for businesses looking to expand their footprint in MENA's evolving logistics landscape.

The report includes:



An analysis of the cold chain market in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region

Analyses of the market trends, with revenue data for 2024, forecasts for 2025, and projected CAGRs through 2030

Estimates of the current market size and revenue growth prospects, accompanied by a market share analysis by component (offering type), service type, temperature range, application, and country

Facts and figures pertaining to the current market dynamics, technological advances, regulatory policies, investment trends and prospects, and the impact of macroeconomic factors

A look at cold storage solutions, logistics services, refrigeration technology, and supply chain management

Insights into the emerging technologies, infrastructure, and the market outlook for the cold chain sector in emerging MENA countries Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' product offerings, strategic alliances, M&A activity, venture fundings and investment outlook

Key Attributes:

