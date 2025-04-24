SKL'd Redefines Skilled Trades And Supply Chain Staffing In Atlanta

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Industry Veterans Launch Specialized Staffing Company Focused on Workforce Development and Strategic Partnerships

ATLANTA, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SKL'D , a specialized staffing company targeting skilled trades and supply chain professionals, debuts today in the Atlanta market. The company addresses a growing market need for specialized staffing as businesses struggle to find qualified workers in these high-demand sectors that are essential to economic growth and supply chain resilience.

SKL'D focuses exclusively on the skilled trades and supply chain sectors, offering targeted workforce solutions. The founding team previously scaled a staffing operation to become a Top 20 U.S. provider, maintaining top 1% client satisfaction ratings for 15 years and earning Best Places to Work recognition across multiple markets during rapid growth periods.

“We've built SKL'D with a singular purpose,” says Jon Neff , co-founder and CEO.“By concentrating solely on skilled trades and supply chain staffing, we're investing deeply in the resources and partnerships these sectors actually need. Atlanta is our starting point because our decades of experience here have given us deep knowledge of local companies' staffing challenges and operational requirements.”

Skilled trades and supply chain roles form the backbone of the American economy, yet these positions remain among the hardest to fill, with vacancy rates consistently above national averages. The skills gap in these sectors costs businesses millions in lost productivity and growth opportunities, creating ripple effects throughout the economy. SKL'D is addressing this critical challenge head-on.

“I am strategically invested in SKL'D because I see it as the culmination of over two decades of commitment to Atlanta,” says Dan Campbell, co-founder.“With a team bringing over 100 years of combined experience and a proven track record of success, SKL'D is uniquely positioned to offer the metro area business and talent communities a quality alternative for impactful and meaningful workforce solutions and opportunities. I have immense confidence in the team assembled.”

SKL'D's distinctive approach includes:



Dedicated focus on skilled trades and supply chain talent

Custom staffing solutions for businesses of all sizes

Strategic industry partnerships enabling talent access and skills development

Streamlined, responsive service model Local partnerships expanding training and development pathways

Beyond placement services, SKL'D will focus on developing talent through targeted upskilling and reskilling programs through strategic partnerships. The company actively shares effective hiring practices for specialized workforces while building civic and community connections to broaden training access.

SKL'D operates according to five principles: creating simplicity, owning challenges, staying humble, honoring commitments, and building trust. These values shape a workplace culture centered on growth and collaboration.

For more information about SKL'D and its services, visit SKLDjobs.com or contact Sonya Buckley at ... .

About SKL'D:

SKL'D is an Atlanta-based staffing company specializing in skilled trades and supply chain professionals. Founded by industry veterans who led companies recognized for 15 years in the top 1% for client and employee satisfaction, SKL'D champions inclusive, performance-driven workplace cultures. The company fills critical roles that support business growth and long-term success. SKL'D is committed to educating the market on best hiring practices for this specialized workforce while developing community partnerships to expand training opportunities. For more information, visit or connect with us on LinkedIn .

