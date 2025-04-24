Metal Organic Framework Market Industry Trend Analysis, And Forecast 2025-2034: Hydrothermal Synthesis Dominates MOF Market With 35.3% Share

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key growth drivers include increased demand for gas storage, carbon capture, hydrolysis, and catalysis, with innovations in synthesis methods enhancing MOF applications. Despite high production costs, MOFs' transformative potential addresses global challenges in sustainability and healthcare. The U.S. leads the market due to strict environmental regulations and clean energy initiatives.

Dublin, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Metal Organic Framework Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Metal Organic Framework Market was valued at USD 9.8 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 29.2 billion by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 13.1%.

This surge is largely driven by increasing demand for efficient gas storage, carbon fixation, hydrolysis, and catalysis. Advances in MOF synthesis, including hydrothermal, microwave-assisted, and electrochemical methods, are further propelling the market.

Ongoing innovations are enhancing the functionality and efficiency of these materials, positioning them as a viable solution across multiple industries. However, cost challenges persist due to resource-intensive production processes requiring significant energy input and advanced machinery. Despite these barriers, MOFs offer transformative potential in addressing critical global issues, including environmental sustainability and healthcare advancements.

Various metal-based MOFs hold market significance. Aluminum MOFs, widely utilized for gas separation, were valued at USD 783.5 million in 2023 and are expected to maintain strong demand through 2034. Copper-based MOFs, recognized for their role in catalytic applications and energy storage, are projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.7%. Zinc-based MOFs, estimated at USD 1.5 billion in 2023, are on track to reach USD 6 billion by 2034 due to their applications in hydrogen storage and clean energy solutions.

In terms of synthesis methods, hydrothermal processes dominated the market in 2023 with a 35.3% share, favored for their scalability and stability in producing highly porous MOFs. Microwave-assisted synthesis, commonly used in specialized applications, is currently experiencing a decline. Meanwhile, ultrasonic synthesis, valued at USD 715.5 million in 2023, is forecast to reach USD 2 billion by 2034, driven by its effectiveness in creating high-porosity MOFs.

MOFs serve diverse applications across gas separation, catalysis, drug delivery, carbon capture, and atmospheric water harvesting. Gas storage led the market with a 28.2% share in 2023, fueled by rising industrial requirements for natural gas and hydrogen storage. The CO2 capture and natural gas separation segment, valued at USD 1.7 billion in 2023, is expected to rise to USD 5.6 billion by 2034, benefiting from increased investment in air purification technologies. Drug delivery applications are also set to expand at a 15.3% CAGR, reaching USD 3.7 billion by 2034, owing to advances in personalized medicine and biotechnology.

The United States continues to dominate the MOF market in North America, with an estimated valuation of USD 2.6 billion in 2023 and a CAGR of 13.3%. Strict environmental regulations and a shift toward clean energy solutions are key growth drivers. Increased adoption of MOFs for adsorption, catalysis, and CO2 capture has bolstered the country's leadership in the sector.

Additionally, advancements in hydrothermal, microwave-assisted, and mechanochemical synthesis methods are positioning the U.S. as a hub for high-performance MOF innovation with scalable industrial applications.

