Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Beeline CEO And COO To Present At Ladenburg Thalmann Technology Innovation Expo On May 21 In New York City


2025-04-24 08:31:22
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Providence, RI, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beeline Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLNE), a technology-driven mortgage originator, SaaS platform, and title services provider, today announced that it will present at the Ladenburg Thalmann Technology Innovation Expo on May 21, 2025, at Convene – 101 Park Avenue, New York, NY.

Beeline is scheduled to present in Track 1 at 9:00 AM ET.

For more information or to register for the event, please visit the conference website Ladenburg Innovation Expo or contact Beeline at ... .

About Beeline

Beeline is a forward-thinking mortgage origination and technology company transforming home loans into a short, transparent, and easy path for millions of Americans. Using AI and proprietary technology, Beeline offers near-instant pre-approvals in as little as seven minutes, allowing borrowers to see loan options and lock their rate in one session.


MENAFN24042025004107003653ID1109468332

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search