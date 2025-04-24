Vital Farms To Report First Quarter 2025 Financial Results On May 8, 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUSTIN, Texas, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vital Farms (Nasdaq: VITL), a Certified B Corporation that offers a range of ethically produced foods nationwide, will report financial results for the first quarter ended March 30, 2025, on Thursday, May 8, 2025, before market open.

Vital Farms will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET on the same day to discuss the results. To participate on the live call, listeners in North America may dial +1-800-715-9871 and international listeners may dial +1-646-307-1963 with the Conference ID: 8674985.

Alternatively, participants may access the live webcast on the Vital Farms Investor Relations website at under“Events.” The webcast will be archived for 30 days.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms (Nasdaq: VITL) is a Certified B Corporation that offers a range of ethically produced foods nationwide. Started on a single farm in Austin, Texas, in 2007, Vital Farms is now a national consumer brand that works with more than 425 family farms and is the leading U.S. brand of pasture-raised eggs by retail dollar sales. Vital Farms' ethics are exemplified by its focus on the humane treatment of farm animals and sustainable farming practices. In addition, as a Delaware public benefit corporation, Vital Farms prioritizes the long-term benefits of each of its stakeholders, including farmers and suppliers, customers and consumers, communities and the environment, and crew members and stockholders. Vital Farms' products, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs, are sold in approximately 24,000 stores nationwide. Vital Farms pasture-raised eggs can also be found on menus at hundreds of foodservice operators across the country. For more information, visit .

Media:

Rob Discher

...

Investors:

John Mills

ICR

...