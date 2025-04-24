Winxvideo AI 4.0 Unleashed: AI Video Enhancements Speeded Up By 80%, With Less Than 60% CPU Load

Winxvideo AI 4.0 Released

Digiarty launched Winxvideo AI 4.0, featuring 40% to 80% speed boost in AI Super Resolution, along with DPI controls in Image AI, and a range of upgrades.

CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Digiarty Software (WinXDVD), a leading provider of innovative multimedia solutions, today announced the global launch of Winxvideo AI 4.0, a landmark update that significantly accelerates AI-driven video enhancing performance. With brand-new AI models Gen Detail V3 and Real Smooth V3 introduced in its core AI Super Resolution, Winxvideo AI 4.0 now achieves a substantial 40-80% faster video upscaling and enhancement. This update shatters the traditional trade-off between computational efficiency and perceptual quality, setting a new standard for professional and consumer-grade video tools.

40-80% Faster Video Enhancement: Internal Testing Shows Major Speed Boost

The computational intensity of AI video upscaling and enhancement, particularly concerning neural network processing, has historically resulted in lengthy processing times. Winxvideo AI 4.0 directly addresses this bottleneck with a focus on algorithmic efficiency and optimized GPU memory allocation, culminating in the release of the new Gen Detail V3 and Real Smooth V3 AI models. This yields a significant 40% to 80% acceleration in the key functionality AI Super Resolution.

Rigorous speed tests on both NIVIDA and AMD platforms demonstrate impressive performance improvements. On a PC running an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, upscaling from 480p to 1080p is now processed at 21.43 frames per second, a 64.8% increase over the previous version. Larger tasks, such as upscaling 2K video to 4K, see a 43.6% reduction in processing time, with frame rates soaring by 69.8%. Even 4K processing shows impressive speed gains, where CPU usage stays below 60%.

In head-to-head comparisons with other leading desktop video enhancers , Winxvideo AI 4.0 comes out ahead with 24–50% faster processing speeds, with the added benefit of lower CPU usage-often under 50%, even during high-demand tasks. On an AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT, a 1080p-to-4K upscale finishes in just 3.03 seconds, a 24.38% time savings compared to one of the top competing products-all while drawing just 46% CPU, versus the competitor's 98%. These advancements significantly reduce rendering times, allowing users to multitask efficiently without the risk of system slowdowns.

While speed is front and center in this release, Winxvideo AI 4.0 doesn't trade performance for quality. Both Gen Detail and Real Smooth models in the latest version maintain an exceptional level of detail, clarity, and sharpness, ensuring a superior perceptual quality that surpasses industry standards. These enhancements not only save valuable time but also make high-quality video enhancement accessible to a wider audience, from professional video editors to casual content creators.

Enhanced Image AI and Other Notable Improvements in Winxvideo AI 4.0

In addition to the performance gains in video enhancement, Winxvideo AI 4.0 introduces several improvements tailored to creative workflows:

.Precise DPI Control for images: Users now have granular control over the DPI settings -including Original, 72, 96, 150, 200, 300, 500, and 1000 DPI. Ideal for photographers and designers to prep photos for high-resolution prints, archival projects, or digital displays without third-party tools.

.Improved Video Downloader with Language-Specific Audio: Users can now choose their preferred audio track when downloading videos.

.Enhanced Music Language Display: The language of tracks is now displayed in the music download list, helping users quickly identify and organize the downloads.

Pricing and Availability

Winxvideo AI Version 4.0 is available for immediate download from the Digiarty Software website. Existing users will receive update notifications, and new users can explore all the new features at free-update .

About Digiarty Software

Digiarty Software, the developer of WinXDVD, VideoProc, and Aiarty, is a leading provider of multimedia software solutions for over 19 years. Renowned for their unwavering commitment to quality, performance, and customer satisfaction, Digiarty boasts a diverse software suite encompassing DVD backup, iPhone management, video transcoding, editing, and more. The comprehensive offering has garnered over 256 million software installations across 180 countries. To get more info about the company, please visit its official web page: .



