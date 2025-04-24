403
As the Dollar Sinks, Gold and Global Assets Rise
(MENAFN- Golin Mena) Dubai, April 24, 2025
The recent slide of the US dollar is prompting investors to reassess their portfolio strategies, particularly those heavily weighted toward US-based assets. As the greenback weakens against major currencies including the euro and yen—and even gold—market analysts say the time is ripe for considering more globally diversified investment approaches.
“A falling dollar presents both risks and opportunities,” said Lale Akoner, Global Market Analyst at eToro. “While US-based investors may see purchasing power and real returns eroded, globally diversified portfolios often benefit from such currency moves.”
Akoner notes that foreign equities, particularly those in export-oriented economies like Germany, Japan, and South Korea, stand to gain from a weaker dollar. These nations benefit from improved global competitiveness as their goods become relatively cheaper, often resulting in stronger corporate earnings. Emerging markets are also reaping rewards, with Q1 seeing significant inflows into Chinese and Korean equity funds as capital shifts away from US dominance.
Gold and Commodities: Safe Havens Reaffirmed
Amid currency debasement, gold has emerged as a standout performer, with the dollar losing nearly 25% of its value relative to the precious metal. Gold’s role as a hedge against inflation and geopolitical uncertainty reinforces its strategic importance. Broader commodity exposure, including sectors like energy, metals, and agriculture, typically rises in a weakening-dollar environment as well.
Currency Diversification Gains Appeal
Investors are increasingly seeking to diversify their currency exposure to mitigate concentrated risks. This includes holding assets denominated in euros, yen, and Swiss francs, or investing in international funds with currency-hedged share classes. “Alignment is key,” said Akoner. “US investors anticipating further dollar weakness often remain unhedged to capture foreign gains, while European or British investors may prefer to hedge US holdings to reduce FX volatility.”
Revaluating Fixed Income in a New Landscape
In light of a weaker dollar and inflation concerns, US Treasuries may lose some luster. Investors may instead consider short-duration bonds, Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS), and high-quality international debt. Bonds from stable developed markets or selectively chosen emerging economies can help preserve yield while adding global resilience to portfolios.
A Strategic Tilt, Not a Total Overhaul
While the dollar’s dip doesn’t demand a wholesale portfolio reconstruction, experts caution against inaction. “Economic leadership rotates, and so should portfolios,” Akoner added. “A thoughtful allocation toward international assets, inflation hedges, and diversified currencies can help investors adapt to shifting market dynamics and uncover new return streams.”
