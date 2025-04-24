Critically Endangered Fijian Iguanas Rescued From Illegal Trafficking In Spain Arrive At San Diego Zoo For Expert Care

The Fijian iguanas were rescued by the General Directorate of Biodiversity, Forests and Desertification of the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge, CITES Administrative Authority of Spain. Prior to the iguanas' arrival to the San Diego Zoo, they remained in the expert care of the Foundation for Research in Ethology and Biodiversity near Madrid. Their move to San Diego was authorized by Fiji's Department of Environment and the National Trust of Fiji.

"Wildlife smuggling is a real problem that threatens Fiji's endangered iguana populations that are already facing pressures from expanding human activities and invasive alien species. Therefore, we appreciate the actions of security authorities and organizations like San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance and United States Geological Survey that support our conservation efforts toward these surviving island populations," said National Trust of Fiji Council Chairman Mr. Setoki Tuiteci.

Baldwin traveled to Spain to assist in preparing for the iguanas' flight from Spain to the United States. When the iguanas arrived safely in Los Angeles, Wildlife Care Manager Brandon Scott was on site to receive them. Scott escorted the iguanas on the last leg of their journey to the San Diego Zoo's Jennings Veterinary Hospital for in-depth health assessments and quarantine. Once cleared from quarantine, the iguanas will make their homes at the San Diego Zoo. San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance's wildlife care and conservation science wildlife health teams will work together to understand each iguana's genetic makeup-including if they were poached directly from the wild or bred illegally, and which Fijian island they may have originated from. Understanding their genetics will be important to determine if and how they may return to their native islands, and if they may contribute valuable genetics to the assurance population in the United States as part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) Species Survival Plan Program.

San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance has a long history working with Fijian iguanas. A successful conservation breeding program was established in the 1990s at the San Diego Zoo, and since then the Zoo has produced over 100 hatchlings. Every Fijian iguana within institutions accredited by the AZA has come from the San Diego Zoo, and the San Diego Zoo oversees the care of every Fijian iguana living at AZA-accredited institutions in the United States. The United States Geological Survey, Australia's Taronga Zoo, and other partners performed extensive field surveys and collected samples from nearly 200 iguanas on 30 islands. In collaboration, results from San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance's DNA testing of the collected samples showed that native Fijian iguana populations have much greater genetic diversity than previously thought. These genetic studies have helped determine priorities for protecting native populations. Continuing efforts in the field and the lab are critical to future conservation efforts for all Fijian iguanas.

"The seized specimens will be able to contribute to the conservation of the species and to raise society's awareness about two of the greatest threats to biodiversity worldwide: illegal trafficking and the destruction of the native habitat of a species," said José Martel Serrano, CITES Management Authority of Spain. "All of this is in line with the objectives of the CITES Management Authority of Spain in favor of the protection and conservation of biodiversity."

The AZA's Wildlife Trafficking Alliance (WTA) provides a cooperative and coordinated response protocol for the care and welfare of wildlife confiscated from illegal trade. According to WTA, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service seized nearly 50,000 illegally smuggled wildlife between 2015 and 2019. As a member of WTA, San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance plays a pivotal role on the front lines of emergency response to wildlife smuggling.

San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance, a nonprofit conservation leader, inspires passion for nature and collaboration for a healthier world. The Alliance supports innovative conservation science through global partnerships and groundbreaking efforts at the world-famous San Diego Zoo and San Diego Zoo Safari Park, both leading zoological institutions and accredited botanical gardens. Through wildlife care expertise, cutting-edge science and continued collaboration, more than 44 endangered species have been reintroduced to native habitats. The Alliance reaches over 1 billion people annually through its two conservation parks and media channels in 170 countries, including San Diego Zoo Wildlife Explorers television, available in children's hospitals across 14 countries. Wildlife Allies-members, donors and guests-make success possible.

