Elevate The Outdoor Entertaining Experience With Zephyr Outdoor Appliances

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The Cypress Wall Outdoor and Spruce Insert Outdoor range hoods are designed to advance the performance and protection of any outdoor kitchen. The Cypress serves as a striking centerpiece, built from durable stainless steel to withstand the elements with a refined, modern design. The hood features dual-level LumiLight LED lighting, pro-style baffle filters, and an extended 32" capture to effectively manage smoke, grease, and odors, protecting furniture, countertops, and guests alike. The Spruce Insert Outdoor offers a high-performance solution for custom outdoor enclosures, with powerful 1,200-CFM blowers and size options ranging from 36 to 60 inches, making it the ultimate insert for serious grilling enthusiasts.

For beverage lovers, the Zephyr Presrv® Outdoor Beverage Cooler is a backyard must-have. Equipped with a Full-Extension Wire Rack that accommodates both grill-ready ingredients and craft brews, it features PreciseTempTM temperature control and Active Cooling Technology for even chilling. No matter the season, drinks stay perfectly cool and ready to serve. Add even more flexibility with the PresrvTM Outdoor Refrigerator Drawers , an under-counter solution that blends convenience with style. Two temperature zones, soft-close drawers, and Quick Chill functionality make it easy to organize everything from cocktail mixers to farm-fresh veggies.

"At Zephyr, we believe outdoor living should be just as functional and stylish as your indoor space," says Luke Siow, Zephyr President. "That's why we designed our outdoor products to combine superior performance with design-forward aesthetics. We want to help people elevate every moment they spend outside with family and friends."

The PresrvTM Outdoor Refrigerator is a sleek appliance that keeps everything within reach and at the perfect temperature. Outdoor- and indoor-certified, the refrigerator features party-ready perks like adjustable and customizable shelving and accommodates two-liter and gallon jugs. Ideal for storing appetizers, food for the grill, and fruit garnishes for drinks and snacks, the Presrv Outdoor Refrigerator eliminates the need to go back and forth into the house while entertaining. And for the life of the party, the PresrvTM Outdoor Kegerator & Beverage Cooler makes a bold statement with its customizable options and sleek design. This versatile stainless steel hybrid unit accommodates multiple keg configurations and converts into a spacious beverage cooler when needed. Whether it's a backyard birthday bash or a weekend hang with friends, the Presrv Kegerator & Beverage Cooler ensures the drinks keep flowing.

For more than 25 years, Zephyr has transformed the kitchen with design, discovery and customer care, and played an integral role in kitchen trends. The company has challenged the perception of what ventilation means in kitchen design and has created new awareness around the importance of high performing ventilation systems. Zephyr continues its commitment to unexpected design with PresrvTM - its collection of Wine & Beverage Coolers that feature the most sought-after technological elements with eye-catching aesthetics and incomparable value.

