Embark Selects Cogitate Digitaledge Platform For Rapid Launch Of New Embedded Insurance Program

ATLANTA, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cogitate announces the launch of Embark MGA's new Home Builder Insurance Product on DigitalEdge Policy and Billing. Embark MGA, known for its innovative approach to specialty insurance programs, designed this product to enhance speed, accuracy, and ease for agents and customers alike. Embark MGA has launched the new product into the Florida market to simplify and streamline the insurance process for homebuilder agents, ensuring quick, accurate, and hassle-free quoting and policy issuance. Cogitate's product suite has been purpose-built for insurance intermediaries and carriers to reduce costs, improve operational efficiencies, and provide a frictionless, modern customer experience.

"The speed of implementation with Cogitate's DigitalEdge Policy and Billing, surpassed our expectations, enabling our new product launch to be embedded in the home sales experience of large home builders. Integration with the builders' systems and distribution channel was critical and their team successfully implemented our requirements within an aggressive 2-month timeline," shared Jai Prakash, CIO, Embark MGA.

Momentum around Cogitate's platform stems from the flexible architecture. Tailoring the platform to meet the specific business requirements of new home builder agents did not hinder an aggressive delivery. The new platform embeds insurance quotes directly into the home-buying and mortgage qualification process with ease. By preloading builders' home inventory, community details, and model data, the platform generates accurate, bindable quotes without requiring lengthy applications. This streamlined process electronically connects insurance information with builders' mortgage and title partners, minimizing closing delays and removing much of the hassle consumers often encounter during the home-buying experience. Integration with best-in-class third-party data providers creates a powerful platform for risk evaluation and swift market response.

"We are thrilled with the rapid deployment of this implementation. It exemplifies the work we are doing to offer a comprehensive base platform, easily tailored to reflect the creativity and innovation of our customers' products and processes," shared Arvind Kaushal, CEO, Cogitate.

About Embark MGA

Embark MGA partners with technology providers to bring modern solutions to traditionally underserved insurance markets. Founded in 2018, Embark MGA is a technology-driven insurance company focused on providing innovative and customer-friendly insurance solutions. Through its modern platform and product offerings, Embark MGA simplifies the insurance experience, offering comprehensive protection tailored to today's consumer needs. Learn more at

About Cogitate

The Cogitate DigitalEdge Insurance Platform digitalizes insurance across the value chain, offering insurance carriers, MGAs, and program administrators a smooth transition to cloud-native, data-driven core underwriting, policy, billing, and claim applications. The unified insurance platform unlocks the value of first-party data and advances the power of third-party data for profitable growth, superior risk selection, and a streamlined, modern user experience.

Backed by more than 100 combined years of comprehensive experience and domain knowledge, our products are uniquely designed to meet the needs of insurance businesses of every size. Find out how Cogitate maintains 100% client retention at .

