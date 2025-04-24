TILT Sets First Quarter 2025 Conference Call For May 15 At 5:00 P.M. ET
TILT management will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period. Interested parties can join the conference call by dialing in as directed below. Please dial-in 10 minutes prior to the call.
Date: Thursday, May 15, 2025
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time
Toll-free dial-in number: (877) 423-9813
International dial-in number: (201) 689-8573
Webcast: TILT Q1 2025 Earnings Call
The conference call will also be available for replay in the investor relations section of the Company's website at .
About TILT
TILT Holdings manages a diverse portfolio of companies in the cannabis industry, encompassing technology, hardware, cultivation, and production. Its core business, Jupiter Research LLC , is a wholly owned subsidiary and a global distribution leader in the vaporization segment. Jupiter is dedicated to hardware design, research, development, and distribution to support cannabis brands and retailers across the United States, Canada, South America, and the European Union. Additionally, TILT is a multi-state operator, with cultivation and production facilities in three states under the Commonwealth Alternative Care and Standard Farms brands. For more information, visit .
Company Contact:
Lynn Ricci, VP of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
TILT Holdings Inc.
...
Investor Relations Contact:
Sean Mansouri, CFA
Elevate IR
...
720.330.2829
Legal Disclaimer:
