Collegium To Report First Quarter 2025 Financial Results On May 8, 2025
Conference Call Information
To access the conference call, please dial (877) 407-8037 (U.S.) or (201) 689-8037 (International) and reference the“Collegium Pharmaceutical Q1 2025 Earnings Call.” An audio webcast will be accessible from the Investors section of the Company's website: . The webcast will be available for replay on the Company's website approximately two hours after the event.
About Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.
Collegium is building a leading, diversified biopharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of people living with serious medical conditions. The Company has a leading portfolio of responsible pain management medications and recently acquired Jornay PM, a treatment for ADHD, establishing a presence in neuropsychiatry. Collegium's strategy includes growing its commercial portfolio, with Jornay PM as the lead growth driver, and deploying capital in a disciplined manner. Collegium's headquarters are located in Stoughton, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit the Company's website at .
Investor Contacts:
Ian Karp
Head of Investor Relations
...
Danielle Jesse
Director, Investor Relations
...
Media Contact:
Cheryl Wheeler
Head of Corporate Communications
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment