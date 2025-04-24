Prebid.Org Debuts New Analytics Dashboard, Prebid Insights

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Tool provides a deeper look into trends within the Prebid ecosystem

NEW YORK, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prebid.org, the organization that oversees open source Prebid programmatic advertising solutions, today announced the launch of Prebid Insights, a new, publicly available analytics dashboard designed to provide the Prebid community with a clearer view into how Prebid is evolving across the web.

Built in partnership with Burt Intelligence , the leading intelligence platform for digital media companies, Prebid Insights aggregates data from Prebid instances running across hundreds of thousands of sites. The dashboard surfaces key metrics such as the most commonly used Prebid versions, the most downloaded bid adapters and modules, and adoption trends over time.

Prebid Insights is now embedded on the website and offers publishers, SSPs, developers, and the broader ad tech community a simplified, free alternative to gain access to ecosystem-wide data and insights.

“Transparency and collaboration are at the heart of what we do at and Prebid Insights reflects our continued commitment to empowering the ecosystem with open, actionable data,” said Mike Racic, President of“With Prebid Insights, we're giving the community a powerful new lens into the various ways Prebid is being adopted and implemented.”

The Prebid Insights dashboard will continue to evolve over time, with ongoing updates planned to improve visibility into the Prebid ecosystem. Whether you're a publisher looking to benchmark your setup or a developer tracking adoption trends, Prebid Insights is designed to be a resource for data-driven decision making across the industry.

About

Formed in September of 2017, is an independent organization designed to ensure and promote fair, transparent, and efficient header bidding across the industry. Funded by dues-paying members, it manages the open source projects Prebid Mobile, Prebid Server, Prebid Video, Prebid Native, and others. is open to all companies who are part of the programmatic ecosystem, from ad tech vendors to publishers and others. We believe that, working together, we can drive standardized, transparent technology for advertising that will make it easier for buyers and sellers to transact at scale in a fully programmatic ecosystem.

Media Contact: Veith

...