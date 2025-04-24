Spyglass Pharma Presents 18-Month Data Demonstrating Compelling Visual Acuity Results With Their IOL-Mounted Innovative Drug Delivery Platform



All patients achieved 20/30 or better best corrected distance visual acuity (BCDVA) Significant IOP reduction at 18 months was also demonstrated with 100% of patients off all topical IOP-lowering medication



ALISO VIEJO, Calif., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SpyGlass PharmaTM, a privately-held ophthalmic biotechnology company, today announced that 18-month data from the first-in-human study of the SpyGlass Drug Delivery Platform demonstrated improvements in both visual acuity and intraocular pressure (IOP) outcomes, key objectives for long-term treatment of glaucoma or ocular hypertension. The data will be highlighted in a poster presentation at the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS) Annual Meeting, being held April 25-28, 2025, in Los Angeles.

The single-center, prospective, cohort study included 23 patients with a visually significant cataract and concomitant glaucoma or ocular hypertension. All patients received the SpyGlass Intraocular Lens (IOL)-based Drug Delivery Platform at the time of cataract surgery. Results showed that BCDVA improved from 20/30-20/100 at baseline to 20/16-20/30 at 18 months. Mean IOP was significantly reduced from 25.1 ± 2.5 mmHg at baseline post-washout to 14.1 ± 2.6 mmHg at 18 months (p<0.0001). Furthermore, all patients remained off all topical IOP-lowering medications. There was no statistically significant difference in IOP reduction across the three dosage groups tested, and no product-related adverse events were observed in the study.

“In the U.S., 5 million cataract surgeries are performed annually, with 20% occurring in patients who also have increased intraocular pressure caused by open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. Our compelling 18-month results highlight the potential long-term benefits of the SpyGlass Drug Delivery Platform for these patients,” said Malik Kahook, M.D., Co-founder of SpyGlass Pharma.“The promising improvement in visual acuity, along with the clinically meaningful reduction in IOP, reinforce our confidence in the platform, and we look forward to sharing these data with the ophthalmic community at ASCRS.”

“We continue to see the SpyGlass Drug Delivery Platform poised to reimagine the treatment paradigm by addressing the unmet need of long-term drug delivery while also utilizing a familiar implantation technique for cataract surgeons,” said Patrick Mooney, CEO, SpyGlass Pharma.“This promising dataset bolsters the potential for long-term durability of both visual outcomes and IOP lowering efficacy. We look forward to providing further data updates from this ongoing study."

The SpyGlass Drug Delivery Platform with bimatoprost is designed to deliver 3 years of bimatoprost to targeted tissues. Patients in the first-in-human study will continue to be followed over time, and the Company plans to share longer-term data in the coming months. SpyGlass completed enrollment in a Phase I/II study in the United States to investigate the safety and efficacy of its platform in a larger patient pool. SpyGlass looks forward to working closely with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to advance the program into Phase III clinical trials and ultimately to commercial approval.

SpyGlass Pharma was co-founded by Dr. Malik Y. Kahook, M.D., and Glenn Sussman. The company is focused on the development of the world's first, IOL-mounted, controlled release drug delivery platform capable of delivering multiple years of therapy. The technology was originally developed in the Sue Anschutz-Rodgers Eye Center of the University of Colorado School of Medicine and spun off campus post Series A funding.

