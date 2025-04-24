Gladly Garners “Overall Customer Experience Solution Of The Year” In 2025 Retailtech Breakthrough Awards Program

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Prestigious Annual Awards Program Recognizes Standout Retail Technology Companies and Solutions Around the World

SAN FRANCISCO, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RetailTech Breakthrough , a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout retail technology companies, products, and services around the globe, today announced that Gladly , the AI-powered, people-centered Customer Service Platform, has been named "Overall Customer Experience Solution of the Year" in the 3rd annual RetailTech Breakthrough Awards program.

Unlike traditional ticket-based platforms that bolt AI onto legacy workflows, Gladly was built from the ground up to unify conversations across channels, putting customers - not tickets - at the heart of every interaction. This unique design empowers brands to create seamless, personalized service experiences while driving operational efficiency.

"Standalone AI products are simply extending legacy ticket-based customer service tools to make customers feel even more deflected," said Charlie Besecker, President of Gladly. "Gladly was built differently; we keep the customer at the center of every conversation and use AI to create radically personal experiences that build loyalty and engagement."

Customer service today is not just about solving problems - it's a critical driver of brand loyalty, customer retention, and revenue growth. Companies that fail to deliver seamless, AI-enhanced support risk losing customers to more forward-thinking competitors.

Brands using Gladly have seen transformative results, including:



470% ROI in one year, driven by higher customer lifetime value and reduced operational costs.

45% faster handle times, improving service efficiency. Customer satisfaction scores as high as 98%, fueled by smoother, more personal interactions.



"AI is both a major opportunity and a major risk for brands. AI that focuses purely on automating ticket resolution and those that lack individual customer context are eroding customer experiences every minute of every day," added Besecker. "With Gladly, AI is an extension of our founding thesis that a single lifelong conversation will always create a superior experience to tickets. Our integrated automation engine blends AI automation, the very best of people, and real customer context to transform service across every channel."

As businesses move beyond reactive customer support to proactive, revenue-generating strategies, platforms like Gladly are becoming critical for success. Trusted by leading brands like Nordstrom, Warby Parker, and Crate & Barrel, Gladly enables companies to turn customer service into a powerful competitive advantage.

About Gladly

Gladly is the AI-powered, people-centered Customer Service Platform built to help brands navigate today's rapidly evolving consumer landscape. By unifying interactions across all channels into a single, lifelong conversation, Gladly enables teams to provide seamless, personalized support at scale while maximizing operational efficiency.

Discover why leading brands trust Gladly:

