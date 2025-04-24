Ardelyx Announces Three Abstracts Accepted For Poster Presentations At Digestive Disease Week 2025 Conference

Title: Safety and Tolerability of Tenapanor in Pediatric Patients With Irritable Bowel Syndrome With Constipation: An Analysis of Blinded Safety Data from a Phase 3 Study and its Open-Label Extension

Authors: Thomas Wallach, Mihaela Ringheanu, Ana Roig Cantisano, Yang Yang, Karishma Raju, Jocelyn Tabora, Susan Edelstein

Poster Number: Sa1643

Date/Time: May 3, 2025, from 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM PDT

Title: Neither Tenapanor nor its Major Metabolite Were Detected in the Breast Milk of Healthy Lactating Females After 4 Days of Dosing: A Phase 1, Open-Label, Pharmacokinetic Study

Authors: Darren Brenner, Karishma Raju, Kenji Kozuka,Yang Yang, Suling Zhao, Susan Edelstein

Poster Number: Sa1673

Date/Time: May 3, 2025, from 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM PDT

Title: Patient-Reported IBS-C Symptom Severity Correlates Positively With Financial Burden: Results From the IBS in America 2024 Real-World Survey

Authors: Eric Shah, Luisa Scott, Johannah Ruddy, Elizabeth Stremke, Laura Williams, Baharak Moshiree

Poster Number: Mo1257

Date/Time: May 5, 2025, from 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM PDT

In addition to the poster presentations during DDW, Ardelyx is sponsoring a Product Theater titled: “ Integrating a Different Mechanism of Action, a different Class of Therapy, Into the Treatment of Adults with IBS-C,” on May 4, 2025, from 12:50-1:35 PM PDT, where Satish Rao, MD, and Christina Hanson, NP, will share important clinical considerations in managing adult patients with IBS-C. The presentation will include interactive patient case studies, along with efficacy and safety data from two Phase 3 clinical trials.

About IBSRELA® (tenapanor)

IBSRELA (tenapanor) is a locally acting inhibitor of the sodium/hydrogen exchanger 3 (NHE3), an antiporter expressed on the apical surface of the small intestine and colon primarily responsible for the absorption of dietary sodium. By inhibiting NHE3 on the apical surface of the enterocytes, tenapanor reduces absorption of sodium from the small intestine and colon, thus retaining luminal water content, which accelerates intestinal transit time and results in a softer stool consistency. IBSRELA has also been shown to reduce abdominal pain by decreasing visceral hypersensitivity and by decreasing intestinal permeability in animal models. In a rat model of colonic hypersensitivity, tenapanor reduced visceral hyperalgesia and normalized colonic sensory neuronal excitability.

About Irritable Bowel Syndrome with Constipation (IBS-C)

Irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) is a gastrointestinal disorder characterized by both abdominal pain and altered bowel movements, estimated to affect 12 million people in the U.S. IBS-C is associated with significantly impaired quality of life, reduced productivity, and substantial economic burden.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION