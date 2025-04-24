Havila Shipping ASA: Notice Of Ordinary General Meeting 15.05.25
The meeting will take place on 15 May, 2025, at 14 hours.
The meeting will be held as a digital meeeting only, with no physical attendance for shareholders.
The notice will be sent to shareholders, by post to the registered address in VPS, or through VPS.
Contacts:
CEO Njål Sævik, +47 909 35 722
CFO Arne Johan Dale, +47 909 87 706
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
