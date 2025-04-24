Effective April 8, 2025, Arkansas Capital Corporation is now ACC Capital.

LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Arkansas Capital Corporation (ACC) has changed its name to ACC Capital , effective April 8, 2025. The new name reflects the growth of the organization's client base and product and service offerings to small businesses nationwide."Our new company name signifies a need for change to reflect our national lending footprint, while giving a nod to our extensive history in Arkansas" said Sam Walls III, Chief Executive Officer. "Our Board of Directors and corporate team are excited about the opportunities that will come from our new name that symbolizes the organization's future direction."ACC gained its reputation in the late 1950s as a provider of flexible capital solutions to meet the unique needs of entrepreneurs, small businesses, and economic and community development in Arkansas. In 2023, the nonprofit CDFI was one of three organizations to receive a Small Business Lending Company (SBLC) license from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), the first license awarded in nearly forty years.With the SBLC license, ACC Capital initially launched its small business lending products and services in the southeastern United States. The organization's name now speaks to its vision of expanding its support to entrepreneurs nationally.About ACC CapitalACC Capital is a private, nonprofit lending corporation empowering entrepreneurs nationally. The organization offers flexible capital solutions to meet the unique needs of entrepreneurs, small businesses, and economic and community development projects. Since 1957, ACC Capital has partnered with commercial banks, government agencies, and others at local, state, regional, and national levels to deploy over $2.34 billion in capital financing. Learn more about us on our website at and follow us on Facebook and Instagram at @ACCcapitalcorp. You can also connect with us on LinkedIn. Se Habla Espanol.

