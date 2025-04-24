Murlarkey Announces Formation Of Powerhouse Advisory Board To Drive Next Phase Of Expansion

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) MurLarkey is proud to announce the formation of a high-caliber advisory board to guide its next phase of expansion.

- Thomas Murray / MurLarkey CEOBRISTOW, VA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- MurLarkey Distilled Spirits LLC, is proud to announce the formation of a high-caliber advisory board to guide its next phase of expansion. This distinguished group of industry veterans brings deep expertise in spirits, hospitality, government relations, and corporate strategy, positioning MurLarkey for accelerated growth and market leadership.“This is a pivotal moment for MurLarkey,” said Thomas Murray, CEO of MurLarkey Distilled Spirits.“As we expand into our new 25,000-square-foot facility, introduce innovative products, and strengthen our market presence, we are thrilled to welcome an advisory board of this caliber. Their collective experience will be instrumental in shaping our strategic direction and ensuring we continue to thrive in an increasingly competitive landscape.”Meet MurLarkey's Advisory Board:David Mandell – A serial spirits entrepreneur, Mandell is the founder of PINK Vodka and Bardstown Bourbon Company and currently leads The Whiskey House of Kentucky, a $300 million contract distilling powerhouse. His innovation and industry connections will be invaluable in scaling MurLarkey's operations and brand reach.Henri Sizaret – A former marketing executive at Philip Morris, Diageo, and Symington Family Estates and founder of BRAND REVEAL, Sizaret has a proven track record of building and elevating global brands. His insight into brand strategy and international expansion will propel MurLarkey's market presence.Todd Swearingen – A veteran business development executive and seasoned expert in government relations and strategic partnerships. Swearingen brings a unique perspective on regulatory navigation and growth strategy execution.Allen O. Cage – Founder of Honor Brewing and Chairman of AOC Solutions, Cage has extensive experience in corporate finance, capital strategy, and mergers & acquisitions. His financial expertise will strengthen MurLarkey's financial oversight and strategic investment initiatives.Don R. Duncan – A seasoned government affairs expert, Duncan specializes in regulatory compliance, corporate structuring, and risk management. His expertise will enhance operational resilience and ensure continued regulatory success.A Vision for the FutureThe newly formed advisory board will play a critical role in shaping MurLarkey's growth strategy, guiding new product innovations, and identifying key expansion opportunities in both domestic and international markets. With the upcoming opening of its state-of-the-art distillery and visitor experience, MurLarkey is poised to become a premier destination in the craft spirits industry.“This advisory board brings an unparalleled level of expertise and passion to MurLarkey,” added Murray.“Together, we are not just growing a brand-we are building a legacy of exceptional spirits and unparalleled experiences for our customers.”About MurLarkeyMurLarkey Distilled Spirits LLC is a craft distillery known for its high-quality, small-batch spirits. From award-winning whiskeys to unique gin and vodka expressions, MurLarkey is dedicated to delivering premium experiences rooted in authenticity. With an exciting new facility on the horizon, MurLarkey is set to redefine the craft spirits landscape.For media inquiries, please contact: ...MurLarkey Distilled SpiritsEmail: ...Phone: (571) 284-7961Website:

NICOLE MURRAY

MurLarkey Distilled Spirits

+1 571-284-7961

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.