Philadelphia Plastic Surgeon On Facial Fat Transfer

Joseph DiBello, MD, FACS shares insight on facial fat transfer procedures, as well as the use of microfat and nanofat for long-lasting, natural-looking effects.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Renowned Philadelphia plastic surgeon Joseph DiBello, MD, FACS is proficient in advanced fat transfer techniques. According to The Aesthetic Society, fat transfer (also known as“fat grafting”) helps improve the appearance of thousands of patients each year. (1) Dr. DiBello often incorporates fat grafting strategies into a variety of surgeries, from body contouring procedures to breast enhancement treatments to facial rejuvenation options (or“facial fat transfer”).Facial fat grafting utilizes a patient's own fat to restore lost volume and enhance facial contours. According to Dr. DiBello, this natural approach can address concerns such as sunken cheeks, thinning lips, deep facial folds, and under-eye hollows. He explains that by using autologous fat, facial fat transfer can not only produce natural-looking, long-lasting (if not permanent) results, but also encourage tissue regeneration.Dr. DiBello emphasizes the importance of distinguishing microfat from nanofat to properly perform facial fat transfer. Specifically, microfat consists of smaller fat particles that are ideal for restoring volume in areas such as the temples and cheeks. Nanofat, on the other hand, is a highly refined form of fat that can act as a "fertilizer” for the skin, boosting collagen production and improving texture.Dr. DiBello states that while he performs most facial fat grafting procedures under general anesthesia, less involved treatments can sometimes be conducted in his office. Depending on the particular areas being treated and strategies used, Dr. DiBello is typically able to complete the procedure in an hour, but the precise duration of the treatment may vary.Because facial fat transfer is a nuanced procedure, Dr. DiBello urges his patients to entrust their care to a board-certified, reputable plastic surgeon. Doing so, he says, can greatly increase the likelihood of high quality results and a safe recovery.(1) The Aesthetic Society: Fat TransferAbout Joseph DiBello, MD, FACSDr. Joseph DiBello is a board-certified plastic and general surgeon with over thirty years of experience. A Fellow of the American College of Surgeons and a Diplomat of the American Board of Plastic Surgery (ABPS), Dr. DiBello is highly regarded for his life-changing results in facelift surgery, tummy tuck surgery, breast lift with implants , and more. Furthermore, Dr. DiBello serves as the Chief of the Division of Plastic Surgery at Jeanes Hospital and also practices at Holy Redeemer Hospital and Fox Chase Cancer Center. He is available for interview upon request.To learn more about Dr. DiBello, visit drdibello and facebook/drdibello.To view the original source of this release, click here:###DiBello Plastic Surgery2361 Huntingdon Pike, Suite 1Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006(215) 947-4990Rosemont Media

Katie Nagel

(858) 200-0044

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.