Surplus Network Launches Dedicated Surplus Liquidation Services For The Construction And Equipment Industry

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Surplus has introduced a dedicated service offering to assist construction firms, contractors, and equipment rental companies in managing surplus assets across North America. As infrastructure projects evolve and equipment needs shift, businesses are frequently left with idle machinery, unused parts, and obsolete materials. Surplus provides a process-driven platform to help organizations assess, list, and sell surplus inventory in a secure and structured manner.

The platform enables sellers to submit details of surplus assets online, receive a fair market valuation through an AI-powered model, and select from two disposition strategies: a bulk purchase for immediate capital recovery or continuous liquidation for gradual returns. This approach is intended to support companies seeking to reduce holding costs and free up storage space.

“Construction operations rely on asset mobility and resource allocation,” said Kevin, VP of Business Development at Surplus.“Unused equipment can create inefficiencies across both financial and operational dimensions. Our platform helps address this by connecting surplus inventory to active buyers.”

Representative categories of surplus handled include:

Heavy Equipment – Excavators, bulldozers, cranes, graders, loaders

Concrete & Asphalt Equipment – Batch plants, mixers, pavers, screeds

Earthmoving Machinery – Skid steers, trenchers, compactors, dump trucks

Material Handling – Forklifts, telehandlers, aerial lifts, scaffolding

Attachments & Components – Hydraulic tools, buckets, blades, engines

Facility and MRO Supplies – Compressors, PPE, power tools, lighting systems

Surplus's transaction model includes logistical coordination, buyer communication, and regulatory compliance support. The company's services are structured to reduce operational friction and administrative burden for sellers.

About Surplus

Surplus is a platform that facilitates the valuation and sale of industrial surplus inventory. Through AI-driven tools and a North America-wide buyer network, Surplus works with businesses in construction, manufacturing, warehousing, and related sectors to recover value from surplus assets via flexible sale strategies.

