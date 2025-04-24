Sara Ali Khan Heartbroken After The Pahalgam Attack, Says 'Horrified At This Barbaric Brutality'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 24 (IANS) Just like the entire nation, actress Sara Ali Khan has also been left heartbroken after the horrific Pahalgam attack that claimed several innocent lives. The 'Kedarnath' actress said that she is horrified at this barbaric brutality.

Sharing a picture of herself amidst a trek, Sara penned a nostalgic post saying that Kashmir used to feel so serene, peaceful, and beautiful.

"Heartbroken, shocked, and horrified at this barbaric brutality. Our heaven on earth- a place that felt so serene, peaceful, and beautiful. Praying for peace and justice," Sara penned.

The entire film fraternity was left shocked by the brutal attack. Big names from Bollywood including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Sidharth Malhotra, Sanjay Dutt, and Raveena Tandon used social media to condemn the Pahalgam attack.

On Tuesday, militants from The Resistance Front, an affiliate of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, opened fire on a group of tourists at the Baisaran Valley in the Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir region. The attack led to the demise of at least 26 people, leaving more than 20 others injured.

The attack has created unrest in the country with many urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to avenge the loss of innocent lives in the terrorist attack.

On the professional front, Sara will next be seen in director Anurag Basu's forthcoming anthology, "Metro... In Dino".

Touted to be a romantic entertainer, the much-awaited drama will also see Aditya Roy Kapur, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh in crucial roles, along with others.

Backed by T-Series Films and Anurag Basu Productions, the movie is a spiritual sequel to Anurag Basu's 2007 critically acclaimed hit "Life in a... Metro".

The film's title is also adapted from a track of "Life in a... Metro", "In Dino".

"Metro... In Dino" is expected to be released in theatres on July 4.