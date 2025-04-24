403
China Dismisses Claims of Tariff Talks with U.S.
(MENAFN) China dismissed reports of ongoing discussions with the United States over tariffs on Thursday, just one day after President Donald Trump mentioned that talks were underway to resolve the trade dispute.
"As far as I know, China and the US have not consulted or negotiated on the issue of tariffs, let alone reached an agreement," stated Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun at a press briefing in Beijing.
The Trump administration has levied tariffs as high as 245% on Chinese goods, prompting Beijing to retaliate with 125% tariffs on U.S. imports.
“This tariff war was initiated by the US, and China's stance is consistent and clear: we will fight, if fight we must,” Guo declared, noting: “Our doors are open, if the US wants to talk. Dialogue and negotiation must be equal, respectful and reciprocal.”
When asked on Wednesday if his administration was "actively" engaging with China, Trump responded, “Actively. Everything is active. Everybody wants to be a part of what we’re doing.”
