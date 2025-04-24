Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Night Attack Damages Over 70 Multi-Story And Private Buildings In Kharkiv


2025-04-24 08:09:03
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kharkiv, a massive Russian attack damaged at least 70 multi-story and private buildings in four districts of the city - Osnovianskyi, Nemyshlianskyi, Slobidskyi, and Kyivskyi.

The Kharkiv City Council, citing Mayor Ihor Terekhov, shared details of the attack on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“Following a massive Russian attack on the night of April 24, at least 70 multi-story and private buildings in Kharkiv sustained damage. Approximately 1,100 windows were shattered, and roofs were significantly impacted,” the report reads.



















Utility crews are working to close circuits, remove debris, and clean up the affected areas.

The mayor described the situation as "very severe" for one enterprise, where a fire spread across an area of 6,000 square meters.

Additionally, the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration reported that an 80-year-old man sustained injuries from debris during the night and was subsequently hospitalized.

Read also: Hell's night: Kyiv is recovering from large-scale Russian attack

Beyond residential and commercial properties, the attack also inflicted damage on a school and various other infrastructure facilities.

As reported, during the night and early hours of April 24, Russian forces hit Kharkiv with 14 drones and 11 missiles of various types. The attack came in three waves from multiple directions. The prosecutor's office reported that two individuals sustained injuries from shrapnel, three experienced acute stress reactions, and a 14-year-old girl in the suburbs suffered acubarotrauma.

The first photo: Kharkiv RMA

