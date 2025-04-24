More Than 40 Families In Kyiv's Sviatoshynskyi District Applied For Assistance

MENAFN - UkrinForm) More than 40 households have applied for financial aid at the humanitarian headquarters in Kyiv's Sviatoshynskyi district following the recent Russian attack.

Leonid Pavlenko, Head of the Social and Veteran Policy Department at the Sviatoshynskyi District State Administration, shared this information in a comment to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"Currently, 42 citizens-owners of premises and property, or rather 42 households-have applied to us. There is still a queue, and we are accepting people. At first glance, approximately 150 households have been affected," Pavlenko said.

The victims can apply for financial assistance through two programs. The humanitarian headquarters is processing applications for aid under the city-targeted program "Care. Towards Kyiv Residents," which requires proof of ownership and a bank account number. Additionally, financial assistance of UAH 10,800 per family member is available through the "Right to Protection" program.

Pavlenko added that local authorities will initiate repairs to the roof of the Sviatoshyn Palace of Culture, which was also damaged by the enemy attack.

As reported by Ukrinform, eight people have been confirmed dead, and over 70 others injured, following a massive Russian attack on Kyiv. Rescue teams are currently clearing rubble from two buildings in the Sviatoshynskyi district.

On the night of April 24, Kyiv was attacked by Russian drones and missiles. Fires broke out in several districts as debris fell across the city.