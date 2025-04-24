403
India unveils ‘Star Wars’-style laser system
(MENAFN) India has successfully demonstrated its homegrown high-energy laser weapon, joining a select group of nations – including the US, Russia, and China – with the capability to deploy such advanced defense systems, officials announced on Sunday.
The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) tested the Mk-II(A) Laser-Directed Energy Weapon (DEW) system at the National Open Air Range in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh. The weapon uses a 30-kilowatt laser beam to quickly and precisely neutralize aerial threats such as fixed-wing drones, swarms, surveillance sensors, and communication antennae.
Developed by the Centre for High Energy Systems and Sciences (CHESS) in Hyderabad, along with other DRDO labs, academic institutions, and Indian industry partners, the system features a 360-degree Electro-Optical/Infrared (EO/IR) sensor for accurate targeting. It also includes electronic warfare capabilities like signal jamming and operates within a five-kilometer range.
Described as a powerful counter-drone platform, the system is part of India's broader push toward futuristic defense technology. DRDO Chairman Dr. Samir V Kamat stated that this demonstration is a stepping stone toward more advanced developments, including systems using high-energy microwaves and electromagnetic pulses—technologies reminiscent of sci-fi weaponry from Star Wars.
India’s Defense Minister Rajnath Singh recently emphasized the transformative impact of drones and satellite-based systems in modern warfare, particularly referencing their role in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Looking ahead, DRDO is also developing a next-generation laser weapon system named ‘Surya’, which will feature a 300-kilowatt output and a 20-kilometer range. It is designed to intercept faster-moving aerial threats such as missiles and advanced unmanned aerial systems (UAS).
