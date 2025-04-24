Coveo Announces Date Of Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2025 Conference Call

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MONTREAL and SAN FRANCISCO, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Coveo (TSX: CVO), the leader in AI-Relevance, delivering best-in-class search and generative experiences that maximize business outcomes at every point-of-experience, today announced that it will release financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter ending March 31, 2025 after market close on Tuesday, May 20, 2025. Coveo will host a conference call that day at 5:00 pm Eastern Time to discuss the results. The call will be hosted by Louis Têtu, Executive Chairman, Laurent Simoneau, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer and Brandon Nussey, Chief Financial Officer. Coveo Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call

Date: Tuesday, May 20, 2025 Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time Conference Call: Use the link above to join the conference call without operator assistance. If you prefer to

have operator assistance, please dial: 1-888-699-1199 Live Webcast: Webcast Replay: class="prnews_a" href="" rel="nofollow" cove under the "News & Events" section

About Coveo

We strongly believe that the future is business-to-person. That experiences are today's competitive front line, a make or break for every business. We also believe that remarkable experiences not only enhance user satisfaction but also yield significant gains for enterprises. That is what we call the AI-experience advantage – the degree to which the content, products, recommendations, and advice presented to a person online aligns easily with their needs, intent, preferences, context, and behavior, resulting in superior business outcomes.

To realize this AI-experience advantage at scale, enterprises require a robust, spinal and composable infrastructure capable of unifying content securely and delivering AI search, AI recommendations, true personalization, and a trusted generative experience at every touchpoint with each individual customer, partner and employee. Coveo is dedicated to bringing this advantage to every point-of-experience, using powerful data and AI models to transform the enterprise in commerce, customer service, website, and workplace.

The Coveo platform is ISO 27001 and ISO 27018 certified, SOC2 compliant, and HIPAA compatible, with a 99.999% SLA available. We are a Salesforce AppExchange Partner, an SAPR Endorsed App, an Adobe Technology Gold Partner, a MACH Alliance member, Optimizely Partner, Shopify Partner and a Genesys AppFoundryR ISV Partner.

Coveo is a trademark of Coveo Solutions Inc.

Stay up to date on the latest Coveo news and content by subscribing to the Coveo blog , and following Coveo on LinkedIn , Twitter , and YouTube .

SOURCE Coveo Solutions Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED