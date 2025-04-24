Powermat Technologies Ltd Enters Into Patent License Agreement With Panasonic Automotive Systems Co., Ltd.

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Powermat Technologies , Ltd., the global leader in advanced wireless power solutions, has signed a patent license agreement with Panasonic Automotive Systems Co. , Ltd (hereinafter, "PAS"). This agreement grants PAS access to Powermat's extensive patent portfolio.

"Panasonic Automotive Systems Co., Ltd is a driving force in today's innovative landscape," said Kfir Abuhatzira, CEO of Powermat Technologies. "We are honored to welcome Panasonic Automotive Systems Co., Ltd as one of our licensees."

Powermat's vision is to enable a 100% wireless future, where devices and machines have seamless and unlimited access to power without the constraints of wires. Our mission is to address OEM business challenges by creating sustainable, secure, and reliable solutions that ensure business continuity in a wire-free world.

About Powermat Technologies

Powermat Technologies provides advanced Qi-certified and proprietary wireless power solutions for IoT, telecom (5G), automotive, robotics, consumer electronics, medical devices, and industrial applications. Powermat wireless power solutions and IP licensing programs enable global businesses to incorporate advanced wireless power into their products and customize solutions for unique use cases. Global market leaders including Samsung, General Motors, Flex, Harman International, Pivotal Commware, Maytronics, Sportable and Kyocera have adopted Powermat wireless power solutions. Powermat continues to expand its licensing business, with over 40 licensees worldwide leveraging its cutting-edge wireless charging technologies with over 800 million smartphones, 40 million embedded accessories, and 8 million cars worldwide have Powermat solutions inside.

Contact:

Fatih Ozluturk, PhD

Powermat Technologies

Global Head of Licensing

[email protected]

+1 516 603 8383

SOURCE Powermat

