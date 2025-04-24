Enjoy A Paper-Like Viewing Experience With The TCL 50 XL NXTPAPER 5G - Now Available At Boost Mobile

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Boost Mobile adds the TCL 50 XL NXTPAPER 5G to its device line up – available on the Boost Mobile Network.

LITTLETON, Colo., April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The TCL 50 XL NXTPAPER 5G is now available on Boost Mobile 's nationwide 5G network, offering consumers an incredible paper-like display experience at an unbeatable price. New customers who switch to Boost Mobile can get the TCL 50 XL NXTPAPER 5G for FREE when they port their number and sign up for the Unlimited Premium plan, while existing customers can purchase or upgrade to the device for just $9.99 with the Unlimited Premium plan.

Equipped with NXTPAPER technology, the 6.78" FHD+ display is glare-free and blue-light filtering providing a more comfortable viewing experience. Additionally, with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of up to 240Hz, users can enjoy lag-free scrolling, animations and screen responsiveness. The dual speakers, enhanced with DTS 3D Boom Sound, provide an immersive audio experience, making premium sound quality accessible anywhere.

The device's triple camera system empowers customers to capture stunning photos from every angle. It features a 50MP main hybrid lens with macro mode, a 2MP depth lens and a 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens. Plus, the 32MP front camera ensures crisp and clear selfies every time.

"The TCL 50 XL NXTPAPER 5G redefines the way customers interact with their devices, offering an ultra-responsive, paper-like viewing experience that enhances both productivity and entertainment," said Sean Lee, SVP of Consumer Product and Marketing, Boost Mobile. "Boost Mobile is committed to expanding our device lineup with innovative options that give our customers the industry's most cutting-edge technology at an unbelievable value."

Powered by a MediaTek Octa-core 5G chipset, the TCL 50 XL NXTPAPER 5G delivers faster uploads, smoother streaming and effortless multitasking – perfect for those who need powerful performance on the go. Paired with Boost Mobile's 99% nationwide coverage and access to more towers than any other carrier,i users can enjoy a seamless experience with reliable high-speed connectivity wherever they are.

The TCL 50 XL NXTPAPER 5G is available now at BoostMobile and in Boost Mobile retail store . When paired with any Boost Mobile unlimited data plan, customers can experience high-speed connectivity without compromise.

For more information on the TCL 50 XL NXTPAPER 5G and Boost's entire lineup of 5G devices, please visit BoostMobile .

About Boost Mobile

Boost Mobile offers the best value in wireless with simple, flexible and transparent plans starting at $25/mo. for unlimited 5G. Boost Mobile's nationwide cloud-native O-RAN 5G network delivers lightning-fast speeds, reliability and coverage on the latest 5G devices. Customers enjoy no annual service contracts and the freedom to upgrade their devices. Experience Boost Mobile's risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee and learn more about our services on Facebook , Instagram and YouTube . Boost Mobile is the nation's newest nationwide mobile carrier in the U.S. and a brand under EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS ).

i Boost Mobile Network together with our roaming partners covers 99% of the U.S. population. 5G speeds not available in all areas.

