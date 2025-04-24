403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Objectways Technologies Launches Tensoract: Revolutionizing AI With Human Feedback
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Arizona, USA – Objectways Technologies, a pioneering social impact sourcing company specializing in data labeling services and machine learning, is proud to announce the launch of Tensoract, a groundbreaking platform that empowers businesses to augment artificial intelligence with human feedback.
About Tensoract:
Tensoract introduces "TensorBot," a cutting-edge chatbot built on generative AI technology. With Tensoract, businesses can create their own customized chatbots in minutes, leveraging the power of human feedback to enhance AI decision-making.
Key Features:
.Human-in-the-Loop AI: Tensoract's innovative approach combines the strengths of AI with human judgment, ensuring more accurate and reliable outcomes.
.Rapid Chatbot Development: Build customized chatbots with TensorBot in minutes, streamlining customer engagement and support.
.Generative AI: Tensoract's platform harnesses the power of generative AI to drive intelligent automation and improve business outcomes.
Quote from Objectways Technologies:
"At Objectways Technologies, we're committed to harnessing the potential of AI to drive positive impact. Tensoract represents a significant milestone in our journey, enabling businesses to unlock the full potential of AI while prioritizing human feedback and oversight."
About Objectways Technologies:
Objectways Technologies is a social impact sourcing company dedicated to empowering individuals with limited employment prospects through data labeling services and machine learning. With a strong presence in rural south India, we've pledged to hire 1000 more workers via impact sourcing in 2023, furthering our mission to create meaningful employment opportunities.
Contact:
Mr. Ravishankar
+91-9597970201
...
About Tensoract:
Tensoract introduces "TensorBot," a cutting-edge chatbot built on generative AI technology. With Tensoract, businesses can create their own customized chatbots in minutes, leveraging the power of human feedback to enhance AI decision-making.
Key Features:
.Human-in-the-Loop AI: Tensoract's innovative approach combines the strengths of AI with human judgment, ensuring more accurate and reliable outcomes.
.Rapid Chatbot Development: Build customized chatbots with TensorBot in minutes, streamlining customer engagement and support.
.Generative AI: Tensoract's platform harnesses the power of generative AI to drive intelligent automation and improve business outcomes.
Quote from Objectways Technologies:
"At Objectways Technologies, we're committed to harnessing the potential of AI to drive positive impact. Tensoract represents a significant milestone in our journey, enabling businesses to unlock the full potential of AI while prioritizing human feedback and oversight."
About Objectways Technologies:
Objectways Technologies is a social impact sourcing company dedicated to empowering individuals with limited employment prospects through data labeling services and machine learning. With a strong presence in rural south India, we've pledged to hire 1000 more workers via impact sourcing in 2023, furthering our mission to create meaningful employment opportunities.
Contact:
Mr. Ravishankar
+91-9597970201
...
Company :-Objectways Technologies
User :- Inba Thiru
Email :...
Phone :-08006191584
Mobile:- 09597970201Url :-
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment