Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Objectways Technologies Launches Tensoract: Revolutionizing AI With Human Feedback

2025-04-24 08:06:08
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Arizona, USA – Objectways Technologies, a pioneering social impact sourcing company specializing in data labeling services and machine learning, is proud to announce the launch of Tensoract, a groundbreaking platform that empowers businesses to augment artificial intelligence with human feedback.

About Tensoract:
Tensoract introduces "TensorBot," a cutting-edge chatbot built on generative AI technology. With Tensoract, businesses can create their own customized chatbots in minutes, leveraging the power of human feedback to enhance AI decision-making.

Key Features:
.Human-in-the-Loop AI: Tensoract's innovative approach combines the strengths of AI with human judgment, ensuring more accurate and reliable outcomes.
.Rapid Chatbot Development: Build customized chatbots with TensorBot in minutes, streamlining customer engagement and support.
.Generative AI: Tensoract's platform harnesses the power of generative AI to drive intelligent automation and improve business outcomes.

Quote from Objectways Technologies:
"At Objectways Technologies, we're committed to harnessing the potential of AI to drive positive impact. Tensoract represents a significant milestone in our journey, enabling businesses to unlock the full potential of AI while prioritizing human feedback and oversight."

About Objectways Technologies:
Objectways Technologies is a social impact sourcing company dedicated to empowering individuals with limited employment prospects through data labeling services and machine learning. With a strong presence in rural south India, we've pledged to hire 1000 more workers via impact sourcing in 2023, furthering our mission to create meaningful employment opportunities.

