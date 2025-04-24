403
Civita App Adds Geo-Fencing And QR Codes For Smarter Resident Access
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Civita App, a mobile solution for city communication and resident services, has announced the launch of two new features-Geo-fencing and QR code access-to improve how residents stay connected with their local government.
These new tools are designed to deliver timely, location-based information and streamline access to essential city services. With the addition of Geo-fencing, residents will now receive real-time alerts when they enter designated areas such as parks, city halls, libraries, and public facilities. These alerts can include service updates, safety notifications, event reminders, or emergency information based on their current location.
Alongside Geo-fencing, the Civita App now supports QR code functionality across various public areas, including transit stations, community centers, and recreational spaces. By simply scanning a QR code, residents can instantly access details on local events, report service issues, view announcements, and request support, without needing to call or browse online.
“Our goal with these new features is to simplify the way residents interact with their cities,” said [Spokesperson Name], [Title] at Civita.“Geo-fencing allows cities to send timely, relevant alerts based on a resident's location, while QR codes give immediate access to helpful resources at the point of need.”
Together, Geo-fencing and QR code access reduce communication barriers and improve the resident experience by making city services more reachable and responsive. These additions are especially valuable in helping local governments deliver information quickly and effectively in high-traffic public areas.
Key benefits include:
Location-Based Alerts – Residents receive relevant notifications in real-time based on where they are.
QR Code Access – One scan connects users to services, announcements, and event details.
Faster Service Requests – Maintenance issues and inquiries can be submitted instantly.
Increased Community Engagement – These tools make it easier for residents to stay informed and involved.
The Civita App continues to evolve to meet the growing needs of smart cities and digitally connected communities. Local governments interested in using Civita for citizen engagement are encouraged to explore its customizable solutions.
About the Civita App
Civita App is a modern mobile app platform designed to improve how residents connect with their cities. Through features like issue reporting, service requests, and community updates, Civita App supports smarter, more efficient local governance.
Company :-Civita App
User :- emathew mathew4
Email :-emathew+...
Phone :-6266994622Url :-
