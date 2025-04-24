Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait FM Receives Visiting French Counterpart


2025-04-24 08:05:25
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 24 (KUNA) -- Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya received at the International Airport on Thursday French counterpart Jean-Noel Barrot and the accompanying delegation. (end)
nmo


MENAFN24042025000071011013ID1109468063

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search