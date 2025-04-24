403
Qatar Reiterates Continued Efforts To End War On Gaza
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, April 24 (KUNA) -- Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman underlined Thursday his country's continued efforts as part of its joint mediation to end the Israeli occupation war on the Gaza Strip.
The Qatari minister made the remark while welcoming visiting Special Envoy of the Chinese Government on the Middle East Issue Zhai Jun, the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release.
He also emphasized that it is necessary to exert concerted regional and international efforts to ensure unrestricted and sustainable humanitarian aid access to the enclave in order to mitigate the humanitarian crisis.
Meanwhile, the Qatari prime minister and foreign minister and visiting Chief Adviser of the Bangladeshi Interim Government Dr. Mohammad Yunus discussed ways of promoting bilateral cooperative ties, along with several issues of mutual interest. (end)
