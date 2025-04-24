Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait FM Receives Letter From Saudi Counterpart


2025-04-24 08:05:25
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 24 (KUNA) -- Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya received on Thursday a written letter from Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan concerning ties and ways to develop them.
Saudi Ambassador to Kuwait Prince Sultan bin Saad Al-Saud delivered the letter to Foreign Minister Al-Yahya. (end)
