403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait FM Receives Letter From Saudi Counterpart
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 24 (KUNA) -- Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya received on Thursday a written letter from Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan concerning ties and ways to develop them.
Saudi Ambassador to Kuwait Prince Sultan bin Saad Al-Saud delivered the letter to Foreign Minister Al-Yahya. (end)
nmo
Saudi Ambassador to Kuwait Prince Sultan bin Saad Al-Saud delivered the letter to Foreign Minister Al-Yahya. (end)
nmo
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment