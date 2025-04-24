403
Kuwait Delegation Participates In India Steel 2025 Exhibition
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, April 24 (KUNA) -- An industrial delegation from Kuwait, led by the Public Authority for Industry (PAI), participated on Thursday in the India Steel 2025 exhibition being held in Indian city of Mumbai.
In a statement to KUNA, Acting Deputy Director General for Export Development at PAI Mshari Al-Mnawer, who heads the delegation, said that this visit came within the framework of Kuwait's strategy aimed at supporting the Kuwait industrial sector.
The Kuwait delegation includes a group of Kuwait businessmen representing prominent factories in the metal industries sector.
The India Steel 2025 exhibition, being held from April 24 to 26, is one of the most important global events specialized in the iron and steel sector, bringing together a group of international companies and factories.
The Kuwait delegation looks forward to learning about the latest technology in the field of iron and steel manufacturing and exploring partnership and investment opportunities with their counterparts, Al-Mnawer said. (end)
