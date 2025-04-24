403
Pakistan Downgrades Diplomatic Ties With India Rejecting Water Treaty Suspension
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, April 24 (KUNA) -- Pakistan on Thursday downgraded diplomatic ties with India and rejected the Indian announcement to hold the Indus Waters Treaty between the two countries in abeyance.
The announcement comes after a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) chaired by Prime Minister of Pakistan, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to discuss the national security environment and the regional situation particularly in the wake of Pahalgam attack in the Indian side of Kashmir.
According to a press release issued by PM Office, the committee vehemently rejected the Indian announcement to hold the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance.
"The Treaty is a binding international agreement brokered by the World Bank and contains no provision for unilateral suspension. Water is a Vital National Interest of Pakistan, a lifeline for its 240 million people and its availability will be safeguarded at all costs," said the NSC.
Any attempt to stop or divert the flow of water belonging to Pakistan as per the Indus Waters Treaty, and the usurpation of the rights of lower riparian will be considered as an Act of War and responded with full force across the complete spectrum of National Power, it warned.
It further noted that, "Pakistan shall exercise the right to hold all bilateral agreements with India including but not limited to Simla Agreement in abeyance, till India desists from its manifested behavior of fomenting terrorism inside Pakistan; trans-national killings; and non-adherence to international law and UN Resolutions on Kashmir."
The NSC meeting decided that Pakistan shall close down the Wagah Border Post, with immediate effect and all cross-border transit from India through this route shall be suspended, without exception.
Those who have crossed with valid endorsements may return through that route immediately but not later than April 30, 2025.
Pakistan suspends all visas under SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) issued to Indian nationals and deems them cancelled with immediate effect, with the exception of Sikh religious pilgrims. Indian nationals currently in Pakistan under SVES are instructed to exit within 48 hours, less Sikh pilgrims. Pakistan declares the Indian Defense, Naval and Air Advisors in Islamabad persona non grata.
They are directed to leave Pakistan immediately but not later than April 30, 2025.
These posts in the Indian High Commission are deemed annulled. Support staff of these Advisors are also directed to return to India. The committee said that the strength of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad would be reduced to 30 diplomats and staff members, with effect from April 30, 2025.
Pakistan's airspace will be closed with immediate effect for all Indian owned or Indian operated airlines while all trade with India including to and from any third country through Pakistan is suspended forthwith.
The meeting expressed concern over the loss of tourists' lives in Kashmir and termed the Indian measures announced on April 23 as "unilateral, unjust, politically motivated, extremely irresponsible and devoid of legal merit."
The NSC meeting highlighted that Kashmir remains an unresolved dispute between Pakistan and India as recognized through multiple UN resolutions and Pakistan continues to support the right of self-determination of the Kashmiri people.
It noted that Pakistan unequivocally condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and Pakistan has suffered immense human and economic losses as the world's front-line state against terrorism.
It accused India of attempting to inject volatility in the environment along Pakistan's Eastern borders aimed at distracting Pakistan's counter-terrorism efforts. In the absence of any credible investigation and verifiable evidence, attempts to link the Pahalgam attack with Pakistan are frivolous, devoid of rationality and defeat logic, the NSC meeting observed.
It accused that, "Pakistan has in its custody incontrovertible proof of Indian-sponsored terrorism in Pakistan, including the confession of a serving Indian Navy officer."
The NSC meeting attended by top military and political leadership concluded that the Pakistani Nation remains committed to peace, but will never allow anyone to transgress its sovereignty, security, dignity and their inalienable rights.
The response by the NSC comes a day after India downgraded its diplomatic ties with Pakistan and suspended the Indus Water Treaty in the wake of Pahalgam attack linking the attack to Pakistan, an accusation denied categorically by Islamabad. (end)
