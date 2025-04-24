Greenhouse Software Welcomes New Chief People Officer, Paaras Parker

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Paaras joins Greenhouse with a strong set of skills to continuously improve workplace culture, employee engagement, and leadership development. Having been a Greenhouse customer, she is eager to use her HR tech expertise, most recently from Paycor, to empower and connect employees, aligning them with the business goals.

"I'm proud of my career leading HR and people teams, fostering strong workplace cultures and helping organizations thrive through their people. Greenhouse has been a champion for great hiring, and I'm excited to help shape an inclusive, engaged, and high-performing team in this remote-first environment," said Paaras. "I'm ready to create momentum within our engaged employee base to ensure everyone feels energized by our mission and excited to work together, even when it means acknowledging mistakes and helping colleagues improve. It's a dream to continue my professional leadership with Greenhouse and I'm excited to be a part of the People Team and help Greenhouse grow."

In her first few weeks, Paaras plans to prioritize learning about the business and getting to know the people that bring Greenhouse to life for its customers. She's excited to join the executive leadership team and work collaboratively to drive meaningful outcomes that will accelerate the company's growth trajectory.

"Paaras is bringing in expertise from some incredible enterprise brands. As the new Chief People Officer she's going to drive leadership and vision to the Greenhouse People Team," said Daniel Chait, Greenhouse co-founder and CEO. "This is an exciting time of growth and evolution for us and the world of hiring technology, and Paaras brings deep expertise in leading organizations with proven track records of longstanding success. As Greenhouse continues to scale, her experience will shape our culture and strategy at every level of the organization."

As Greenhouse continues to grow, Paaras will play a key role in shaping the company's culture and ensuring employees feel supported, valued, and connected. Her strategic vision and leadership will help drive Greenhouse's mission to make every company great at hiring.

SOURCE Greenhouse Software, Inc.