Arelion Launches DWDM Route To Expand Network Presence In Mexico

New route supports Mexico's economic growth through resilient, terabit-scale connectivity

STOCKHOLM, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arelion today announced a network expansion connecting its Point-of-Presence (PoP) at KIO QRO1 in Querétaro, Mexico, to KIO MEX 5 in Tultitlán and KIO MEX2 CDMX (Santa Fe) in Mexico City. This expansion delivers high-quality transmission capabilities through completely underground fiber construction, enhancing scalability, availability and resiliency. Arelion's route from Tultitlán to Querétaro offers the shortest, lowest-latency path between these markets, supporting customers' connectivity requirements for AI/ML, cloud and content applications.

Arelion's new route leverages the latest-generation open line systems and 400G coherent pluggable optics to support terabit-scale traffic. Through this expansion, Arelion also provides Mexico's end-users with more reliable access to major data center hubs and thriving technology markets in the United States. Arelion's latest route bolsters its extensive presence in Mexico, including its route launched from Monterrey to Querétaro to strengthen local content ecosystems while supporting global cloud, media and gaming providers.

Mexico's data center sector is expanding rapidly to support its manufacturing and Information and Communication Technology (ICT) industries. Querétaro hosts 15 percent of Mexico's total data center footprint, with experts estimating that 73 data centers will be established in the region by 2029 . Mexico City is the country's most populous urban center, totaling 22.8 million inhabitants in the metropolitan area . Its data center market is expected to reach 469.5 megawatts by 2030, with financial institutions leading the city's digital transformation push.

"This investment marks another milestone in our ongoing network expansion in Mexico, empowering local and global customers with robust access to our full ecosystem of content and cloud applications," said Edison De Leon, Regional Director of Latam & Caribbean at Arelion. "We're seeing tremendous demand from our customers for terabit-scale capacities in the region. This highly resilient and scalable infrastructure will support these connectivity needs, enabling further economic growth and digital transformation in Mexico's booming technology markets."

Further insights on this route expansion include:



The network expansion connects Arelion's diverse PoP in Querétaro (KIO Networks - QRO1 ) to its PoPs in Tultitlán (KIO Networks – MEX 5 ), Querétaro (Equinix – MX1 ) and Mexico City (KIO Networks – MEX2 ).

This route establishes interconnection with Arelion's metro network and the rich content ecosystem in Querétaro.

Arelion currently has nine regional terabit-scale PoPs in Mexico.

Arelion's latest expansion complements its fully diverse mesh routes in Texas' DASH (Dallas-Austin-San Antonio-Houston) region . Arelion's new route will go live in late Q2.

With this network expansion, Arelion provides customers with enhanced access to Arelion's #1 ranked global Internet backbone, as well as Arelion's portfolio of reliable, fully diverse connectivity services, including scalable IP Transit , Wavelengths , Dedicated Internet Access (DIA) , Cloud Connect , Global 40G Ethernet Virtual Circuit (VC) and DDoS Mitigation services for service providers, content providers and enterprises.

About Arelion

Arelion solves global connectivity challenges for multinational enterprises whose businesses rely on digital infrastructure. On top of the world's #1 ranked IP backbone and a unique ecosystem of cloud and network service providers, we provide an award-winning customer experience to customers in more than 125 countries worldwide. Our global Internet services connect more than 700 cloud, security and content providers with low latency. For further resilience, our private Cloud Connect service connects directly to Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud and Oracle cloud across North America, Europe and Asia. Discover more at Arelion , and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

Arelion

Martin Sjögren, Senior Manager PR and Analyst Relations

+46 (0)707 770 522

[email protected]

Media Contact

Jeannette Bitz, Engage PR

+1 510 295 4972

[email protected]

SOURCE Arelion

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED