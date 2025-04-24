In 233 U.S. Cities, Even A Starter Home Costs $1 Million
|
State
|
Cities with Million-Dollar
|
Cities with Million-
|
Cities with Million-Dollar
|
United States
|
233
|
209
|
85
|
California
|
113
|
100
|
54
|
New York
|
32
|
29
|
13
|
New Jersey
|
20
|
17
|
2
|
Florida
|
11
|
10
|
4
|
Massachusetts
|
11
|
10
|
0
|
Washington
|
8
|
8
|
7
|
Texas
|
7
|
7
|
0
|
Connecticut
|
4
|
4
|
0
|
Hawaii
|
4
|
4
|
1
|
Maryland
|
4
|
2
|
1
|
Colorado
|
3
|
3
|
1
|
South Carolina
|
2
|
2
|
1
|
Wyoming
|
2
|
3
|
0
|
Georgia
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
Arizona
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
Illinois
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
Kansas
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
Michigan
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
Missouri
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
New Hampshire
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
Nevada
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
Utah
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
Virginia
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
Minnesota
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
Rhode Island
|
1
|
0
|
0
About Zillow Group
Zillow Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: Z and ZG) is reimagining real estate to make home a reality for more and more people. As the most visited real estate app and website in the United States, Zillow and its affiliates help people find and get the home they want by connecting them with digital solutions, dedicated real estate professionals, and easier buying, selling, financing, and renting experiences.
Zillow Group's affiliates, subsidiaries and brands include Zillow®, Zillow Premier Agent®, Zillow Home LoansSM, Zillow Rentals®, Trulia®, Out East®, StreetEasy®, HotPads®, ShowingTime+SM, Spruce®, and Follow Up Boss®.
All marks herein are owned by MFTB Holdco, Inc., a Zillow affiliate. Zillow Home Loans, LLC is an Equal Housing Lender, NMLS #10287 ( ). © 2025 MFTB Holdco, Inc., a Zillow affiliate.
1 Zillow internal data on total rental properties compared to Apartments data published on its website and investor materials, October 2024.
SOURCE Zillow
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment