In 233 U.S. Cities, Even A Starter Home Costs $1 Million


2025-04-24 08:01:23
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) A typical "starter home" - defined for this analysis as being among those in the lowest third of home values in a given region - is worth at least $1 million in 233 cities. Five years ago, there were only 85 such cities. However, the latest number has slipped slightly from 239 at the start of this year, as sellers have so far made a stronger return to the market than buyers, causing home values to soften .

"First-time buyers are facing a market where prices that once seemed unimaginable have become reality," said Kara Ng, senior economist at Zillow. "The encouraging news for buyers is that starter homes remain well below $1 million in most of the country. With more homes hitting the market, listings lingering longer, and sellers cutting prices at record rates, buyers are starting to regain some negotiating power."

Cities with $1 million starter homes still represent a small piece of American real estate, yet are a striking symbol of how the pandemic housing boom reshaped affordability. Many young households are postponing homeownership - the median age of a renter has risen to 42 years old - driving demand and prices for single-family rentals to new heights.

The $1 million starter home is no longer just a California phenomenon. To be sure, California still has the most cities with $1 million starter homes by a wide margin (113), but exactly half of U.S. states have at least one such city - including Minnesota and Rhode Island, which joined the list in the past year. After California, New York (32) and New Jersey (20) have the highest totals.

The New York City metro area, which includes parts of New Jersey and Pennsylvania, leads all metros, with 48 cities where a typical starter home costs $1 million or more. The San Francisco metro has the next-highest count at 43, followed by Los Angeles (34), San Jose (16), Miami (8) and Seattle (8).

Whether a buyer is navigating a million-dollar market or something closer to average, Zillow offers data and tools to help buyers make their move with confidence. Zillow Home Loans' BuyAbilitySM tool gives buyers a personalized, real-time estimate of the home price and monthly payment that fit within their budget, and it now quickly and clearly shows home shoppers listings within their BuyAbility. Home listings on Zillow also include a down payment assistance module to help shoppers see what local resources could be available to them.

For those looking to rent for now, Zillow Rentals has more properties than any other rental network1 - including single-family homes, apartments and even individual room listings.

State

Cities with Million-Dollar
Starter Homes (March
2025)

Cities with Million-
Dollar Starter Homes
(March 2024)

Cities with Million-Dollar
Starter Homes (March
2020)

United States

233

209

85

California

113

100

54

New York

32

29

13

New Jersey

20

17

2

Florida

11

10

4

Massachusetts

11

10

0

Washington

8

8

7

Texas

7

7

0

Connecticut

4

4

0

Hawaii

4

4

1

Maryland

4

2

1

Colorado

3

3

1

South Carolina

2

2

1

Wyoming

2

3

0

Georgia

1

1

1

Arizona

1

1

0

Illinois

1

1

0

Kansas

1

1

0

Michigan

1

1

0

Missouri

1

1

0

New Hampshire

1

1

0

Nevada

1

1

0

Utah

1

1

0

Virginia

1

1

0

Minnesota

1

0

0

Rhode Island

1

0

0

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: Z and ZG) is reimagining real estate to make home a reality for more and more people. As the most visited real estate app and website in the United States, Zillow and its affiliates help people find and get the home they want by connecting them with digital solutions, dedicated real estate professionals, and easier buying, selling, financing, and renting experiences.

Zillow Group's affiliates, subsidiaries and brands include Zillow®, Zillow Premier Agent®, Zillow Home LoansSM, Zillow Rentals®, Trulia®, Out East®, StreetEasy®, HotPads®, ShowingTime+SM, Spruce®, and Follow Up Boss®.

All marks herein are owned by MFTB Holdco, Inc., a Zillow affiliate. Zillow Home Loans, LLC is an Equal Housing Lender, NMLS #10287 ( ). © 2025 MFTB Holdco, Inc., a Zillow affiliate.

1 Zillow internal data on total rental properties compared to Apartments data published on its website and investor materials, October 2024.

SOURCE Zillow

