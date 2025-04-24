In 233 U.S. Cities, Even A Starter Home Costs $1 Million

"First-time buyers are facing a market where prices that once seemed unimaginable have become reality," said Kara Ng, senior economist at Zillow. "The encouraging news for buyers is that starter homes remain well below $1 million in most of the country. With more homes hitting the market, listings lingering longer, and sellers cutting prices at record rates, buyers are starting to regain some negotiating power."

Cities with $1 million starter homes still represent a small piece of American real estate, yet are a striking symbol of how the pandemic housing boom reshaped affordability. Many young households are postponing homeownership - the median age of a renter has risen to 42 years old - driving demand and prices for single-family rentals to new heights.

The $1 million starter home is no longer just a California phenomenon. To be sure, California still has the most cities with $1 million starter homes by a wide margin (113), but exactly half of U.S. states have at least one such city - including Minnesota and Rhode Island, which joined the list in the past year. After California, New York (32) and New Jersey (20) have the highest totals.

The New York City metro area, which includes parts of New Jersey and Pennsylvania, leads all metros, with 48 cities where a typical starter home costs $1 million or more. The San Francisco metro has the next-highest count at 43, followed by Los Angeles (34), San Jose (16), Miami (8) and Seattle (8).

