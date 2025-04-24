FIRST RESOURCE BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES 2025 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS NET INCOME GREW 27% OVER PRIOR YEAR, NET INTEREST MARGIN EXPANDS
|
|
Mar. 31,
2025
|
|
Dec. 31,
2024
|
|
Mar. 31,
2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial real estate
|
$ 476,539,433
|
|
$ 480,933,654
|
|
$ 444,909,373
|
Commercial construction
|
46,800,635
|
|
39,760,197
|
|
35,337,226
|
Commercial business
|
63,018,850
|
|
59,862,802
|
|
51,780,407
|
Consumer
|
18,681,505
|
|
17,907,914
|
|
17,979,804
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total loans
|
$ 605,040,423
|
|
$ 598,464,567
|
|
$ 550,006,810
Investment securities totaled $16.8 million on March 31, 2025, compared to $26.6 million on December 31, 2024. The held-to-maturity investment portfolio had a book value of $8.5 million and a fair market value of $7.5 million, resulting in an unrealized loss of $1.0 million, compared to an unrealized loss of $1.1 million at year-end 2024. After tax, this loss amounts to $799 thousand, representing approximately 1.5% of total equity as of March 31, 2025. The remainder of the investment portfolio was classified as available-for-sale, with a book value of $9.4 million and a fair value of $8.3 million, resulting in an unrealized loss of $1.1 million, compared to $1.2 million as of December 31, 2024. This unrealized loss, net of tax, totals $841 thousand and is reflected in accumulated other comprehensive loss on the balance sheet.
On August 12, 2024, the Company announced a stock repurchase program authorizing the repurchase of up to 155,922 shares of its common stock. During the quarter ended March 31, 2025, the Company repurchased 9,248 shares at a total cost of $136 thousand and an average price of $14.62 per share, a significant discount to book value per share of $17.34 at the end of the first quarter. As of March 31, 2025, 49,759 shares remained available for repurchase under the program.
Total stockholders' equity increased by $1.7 million, or 3%, rising from $50.3 million on December 31, 2024, to $52.0 million on March 31, 2025, largely driven by net income. During the quarter ended March 31, 2025, book value per share increased by 61 cents, or 4%, reaching $17.34.
|
Selected Financial Data:
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and due from banks
|
$ 32,001,499
|
|
$ 17,837,920
|
Time deposits at other banks
|
100,000
|
|
100,000
|
Investments
|
16,832,703
|
|
26,611,867
|
Loans
|
605,040,423
|
|
598,464,567
|
Allowance for credit losses
|
(4,649,701)
|
|
(5,574,679)
|
Premises & equipment
|
7,612,821
|
|
7,551,410
|
Other assets
|
18,343,387
|
|
18,593,449
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
$ 675,281,132
|
|
$ 663,584,534
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest-bearing deposits
|
$ 93,370,878
|
|
$ 86,581,276
|
Interest-bearing checking
|
46,765,157
|
|
40,119,102
|
Money market
|
250,128,786
|
|
239,828,130
|
Time deposits
|
183,711,945
|
|
185,697,340
|
Total deposits
|
573,976,766
|
|
552,225,848
|
Short term borrowings
|
30,000,000
|
|
40,000,000
|
Long term borrowings
|
4,250,000
|
|
6,250,000
|
Subordinated debt
|
8,477,273
|
|
8,473,216
|
Other liabilities
|
6,574,889
|
|
6,341,010
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities
|
623,278,928
|
|
613,290,074
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock
|
3,100,773
|
|
3,100,773
|
Surplus
|
19,854,676
|
|
19,852,352
|
Treasury stock
|
(1,422,978)
|
|
(1,316,876)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(840,523)
|
|
(964,821)
|
Retained earnings
|
31,310,256
|
|
29,623,032
|
|
|
|
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
52,002,204
|
|
50,294,460
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities &
stockholders' equity
|
$ 675,281,132
|
|
$ 663,584,534
|
Performance Statistics
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Qtr Ended
Mar. 31,
2025
|
Qtr Ended
Dec. 31,
2024
|
Qtr Ended
Sep. 30,
2024
|
Qtr Ended
Jun. 30,
2024
|
Qtr Ended
Mar. 31,
2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest margin
|
3.60 %
|
3.50 %
|
3.43 %
|
3.43 %
|
3.35 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nonperforming loans/
total loans
|
0.04 %
|
0.21 %
|
0.00 %
|
0.00 %
|
0.00 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nonperforming assets/
total assets
|
0.04 %
|
0.19 %
|
0.00 %
|
0.00 %
|
0.00 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Allowance for credit losses/
total loans
|
0.77 %
|
0.93 %
|
0.76 %
|
0.77 %
|
0.80 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average loans/average
assets
|
93.0 %
|
93.2 %
|
92.9 %
|
92.7 %
|
92.4 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-interest expenses*/
average assets
|
2.25 %
|
2.07 %
|
2.17 %
|
2.21 %
|
2.28 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Efficiency ratio
|
61.0 %
|
58.3 %
|
62.3 %
|
63.3 %
|
65.5 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per share – basic
and diluted
|
$0.56
|
$0.33
|
$0.53
|
$0.44
|
$0.43
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Book value per share
|
$17.34
|
$16.73
|
$16.45
|
$15.78
|
$15.34
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total shares outstanding
|
2,998,977
|
3,006,039
|
3,004,689
|
3,098,431
|
3,096,138
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average shares
|
3,003,194
|
3,005,408
|
3,055,157
|
3,097,433
|
3,094,951
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* Annualized
|
Consolidated Income Statements (unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Qtr. Ended
Mar. 31,
2025
|
|
Qtr. Ended
Dec. 31,
2024
|
|
Qtr. Ended
Sep. 30,
2024
|
|
Qtr. Ended
Jun. 30,
2024
|
|
Qtr. Ended
Mar. 31,
2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
INTEREST INCOME
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans, including fees
|
$9,583,093
|
|
$9,512,689
|
|
$9,346,895
|
|
$8,859,695
|
|
$8,228,102
|
Securities
|
116,372
|
|
115,291
|
|
123,678
|
|
122,082
|
|
120,713
|
Other
|
47,421
|
|
24,256
|
|
25,135
|
|
34,964
|
|
31,735
|
Total interest income
|
9,746,886
|
|
9,652,236
|
|
9,495,708
|
|
9,016,741
|
|
8,380,550
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
INTEREST EXPENSE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits
|
4,002,995
|
|
4,057,530
|
|
3,979,691
|
|
3,767,011
|
|
3,519,176
|
Borrowings
|
77,303
|
|
90,767
|
|
245,596
|
|
173,198
|
|
105,860
|
Subordinated debt
|
134,682
|
|
134,681
|
|
120,829
|
|
93,124
|
|
93,124
|
Total interest expense
|
4,214,980
|
|
4,282,978
|
|
4,346,116
|
|
4,033,333
|
|
3,718,160
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income
|
5,531,906
|
|
5,369,258
|
|
5,149,592
|
|
4,983,408
|
|
4,662,390
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provision for credit losses
|
174,097
|
|
1,127,547
|
|
13,317
|
|
246,273
|
|
63,651
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income after
provision for credit losses
|
5,357,809
|
|
4,241,711
|
|
5,136,275
|
|
4,737,135
|
|
4,598,739
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NON-INTEREST INCOME
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Service charges and other fees
|
109,360
|
|
114,958
|
|
94,812
|
|
104,748
|
|
100,164
|
BOLI income
|
65,850
|
|
66,248
|
|
65,800
|
|
59,613
|
|
51,356
|
Gain on sale of SBA loans
|
86,860
|
|
(367)
|
|
59,296
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Swap referral fee income
|
24,201
|
|
31,030
|
|
-
|
|
62,460
|
|
182,060
|
Other
|
62,843
|
|
77,225
|
|
65,944
|
|
64,085
|
|
62,548
|
Total non-interest income
|
349,114
|
|
289,094
|
|
285,852
|
|
290,906
|
|
396,128
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Salaries & benefits
|
2,127,037
|
|
1,948,007
|
|
1,999,957
|
|
1,944,755
|
|
2,045,083
|
Occupancy & equipment
|
334,698
|
|
336,629
|
|
368,339
|
|
362,850
|
|
289,202
|
Professional fees
|
150,176
|
|
109,819
|
|
128,748
|
|
130,767
|
|
137,482
|
Advertising
|
108,721
|
|
77,809
|
|
76,383
|
|
81,510
|
|
81,745
|
Data processing
|
204,492
|
|
201,671
|
|
189,429
|
|
180,257
|
|
176,685
|
Other
|
664,334
|
|
625,603
|
|
622,590
|
|
636,589
|
|
584,926
|
Total non-interest expense
|
3,589,458
|
|
3,299,538
|
|
3,385,446
|
|
3,336,728
|
|
3,315,123
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income before federal income
|
2,117,465
|
|
1,231,267
|
|
2,036,681
|
|
1,691,313
|
|
1,679,744
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Federal income tax expense
|
430,241
|
|
223,486
|
|
413,607
|
|
342,880
|
|
348,807
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
$1,687,224
|
|
$1,007,781
|
|
$1,623,074
|
|
$1,348,433
|
|
$1,330,937
About First Resource Bancorp, Inc.
First Resource Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company of First Resource Bank. First Resource Bank is a locally owned and operated Pennsylvania state-chartered bank with three full-service branches, serving the banking needs of businesses, professionals and individuals in the Delaware Valley. The Bank offers a full range of deposit and credit services with a high level of personalized service. First Resource Bank also offers a broad range of traditional financial services and products, competitively priced and delivered in a responsive manner to small businesses, professionals and residents in the local market. For additional information visit our website at . Member FDIC.
This press release contains statements that are not of historical facts and may pertain to future operating results or events or management's expectations regarding those results or events. These are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts. When used in this press release, the words "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs, such as "will", "would", "should", "could", or "may" are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are either beyond our control or not reasonably capable of predicting at this time. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in these forward-looking statements. Readers of this press release are accordingly cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. First Resource Bank disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any of the forward-looking statements herein, whether in response to new information, future events or otherwise.
