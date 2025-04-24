Beacon Therapeutics Announces ARVO 2025 Presentation On Preliminary 6-Month Data From Its Phase 2 DAWN Trial Of Laru-Zova In Patients With X-Linked Retinitis Pigmentosa (XLRP)

LONDON and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Beacon Therapeutics Holdings Limited ('Beacon Therapeutics' or 'the Company'), a leading clinical-stage biotechnology company with a mission to save and restore the vision of patients with blinding retinal diseases, today announces an upcoming presentation on 6-month interim safety and efficacy results from the Phase 2 DAWN trial of the Company's lead program, laru-zova (laruparetigene zovaparvovec), in patients with X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP) at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) 2025 Annual Meeting being held May 4-8, 2025 in Salt Lake City.

Presentation details:

Presentation t itle : Subretinal gene therapy laru-zova (AGTC-501) for X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP): Phase 2 DAWN preliminary month 6 results

Session title : Clinical advances in cell and gene therapy

Date : Tuesday, May 6, 2025

Presenter : Mark Pennesi, M.D., Ph.D., FARVO, Director, Ophthalmic Genetics at the Retina Foundation in Dallas, Texas; Professor of Ophthalmology and Professor of Molecular and Medical Genetics, and Chief of the Paul H. Casey Ophthalmic Genetics Division at the Casey Eye Institute, Oregon Health and Science University in Portland, Oregon

Beacon Therapeutics is currently enrolling patients for its pivotal Phase 2/3 VISTA trial of laru-zova as it develops this potential treatment for patients with XLRP.

About laru-zova

Laru-zova (laruparetigene zovaparvovec) is a potential best-in-class gene therapy currently being investigated for the treatment of patients with X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP). Laru-zova has the potential to restore the natural function of both rods and cones in XLRP by delivering a functional copy of the RPGRORF15 gene designed to produce the full-length protein. Laru-zova has Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) and Fast Track designations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Priority Medicines (PRIME) designation from the European Medicines Agency (EMA), Innovative Licensing and Access Pathway (ILAP) from the UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), as well as Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) from the FDA and EMA.

About the DAWN and VISTA Studies

DAWN (NCT06275620 ) is a Phase 2, open-label study of laru-zova in the fellow eye of male participants with XLRP who have previously been treated with an AAV vector-based gene therapy delivering the full-length RPGR protein. The objective of DAWN is to assess two different dose levels of laru-zova for efficacy, safety and tolerability in the target population. DAWN is also evaluating the changes in visual function and functional vision, and is the first trial in the laru-zova clinical development program that is collecting and evaluating low luminance visual acuity (LLVA) data.

VISTA (NCT04850118 ) is a Phase 2/3, randomized, controlled, masked, multi-center pivotal study evaluating the efficacy, safety and tolerability of laru-zova in two study groups compared to an untreated control group. The study will evaluate the proportion of participants with a 15 or more letter increase from baseline in LLVA and additional measures of functional vision. The VISTA study is currently enrolling.

About XLRP

X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP) is an inherited retinal disease that predominantly affects males, typically caused by mutations in the retinitis pigmentosa GTPase regulator (RPGR) gene. The mutations, which affect approximately 1 in 25,000 males in the U.S., Europe and Australia, result in progressive photoreceptor loss over time and visual dysfunction beginning in childhood, eventually leading to blindness and impacting quality of life with no approved treatments.

About Beacon Therapeutics

Beacon Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company with a mission to save and restore the vision of patients with blinding retinal diseases. The Company has an established scientific foundation that includes a late-stage clinical development candidate to treat XLRP and two preclinical programs targeting dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and an inherited cone-rod dystrophy (CRD).

Beacon Therapeutics' investors include Syncona Limited, Forbion, Oxford Science Enterprises, TCGX and Advent Life Sciences, among others. Learn more about Beacon Therapeutics at beacontx .

Contact:

[email protected]

Media:

[email protected]

SOURCE Beacon Therapeutics

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED