Wearable Devices Unveils Revolutionary Gesture Mapper For Mudra Link, Ushering In A New Era Of Personalized Neural Control

YOKNEAM ILLIT, ISRAEL, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wearable Devices Ltd. (the“Company” or“Wearable Devices”) (Nasdaq: WLDS, WLDSW), a technology growth company specializing in artificial intelligence (“AI")-powered touchless sensing wearables, today announced a major update to its Mudra Link product - transforming it into a personalized neural wristband controller worn on the wrist.





The new Mudra Link Gesture Mapper feature allows users to assign personalized input commands to specific gestures, enabling intuitive, touchless control across multiple compatible devices and operating systems. By customizing their interaction experience, users can streamline workflows, enhance accessibility, and enjoy more natural, hands-free operation.

The Mudra Link gesture mapper offers both computer mouse functionality and directional pad functionality. Users may configure a tap gesture to be a left or right mouse button click, and gestures like pinch and slide or double-tap to any keyboard key. This flexibility allows users to replace or augment traditional input methods, enabling more efficient, accessible, and personalized control across a wide range of devices and applications.

“The Mudra Link is heralding an era of wearable brain-computer interface, as it is an established product in the neural wristband product category for user input and interaction,” said Asher Dahan, Chief Executive Officer of Wearable Devices.“With Gesture Mapper, we set out to make neural input as intuitive and accessible as possible. This feature not only delivers immediate value through customizable gestures but also invites a growing community to explore new ways of interacting with technology.”

A video of the new Mudra Link Gesture Mapper feature is available here: .

About Wearable Devices

Wearable Devices Ltd. (Nasdaq: WLDS, WLDSW) is a growth company pioneering human-computer interaction through its AI-powered neural input touchless technology. Leveraging proprietary sensors, software, and advanced AI algorithms, the Company's consumer products - the Mudra Band and Mudra Link - are defining the neural input category both for wrist-worn devices and for brain-computer interfaces. These products enable touch-free, intuitive control of digital devices using gestures across multiple operating systems.

Operating through a dual-channel model of direct-to-consumer sales and enterprise licensing and collaborations, Wearable Devices empowers consumers with stylish, functional wearables for enhanced experiences in gaming, productivity, and extended reality (XR). In the business sector, the Company provides enterprise partners with advanced input solutions for immersive and interactive environments, from AR/VR/XR to smart environments.

By setting the standard for neural input in the XR ecosystem, Wearable Devices is shaping the future of seamless, natural user experiences across some of the world's fastest-growing tech markets. Wearable Devices' ordinary shares and warrants trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols“WLDS” and“WLDSW,” respectively.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the“safe harbor” created by those sections. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as“believe,”“expect,”“may,”“should,”“could,”“seek,”“intend,”“plan,”“goal,”“estimate,”“anticipate” or other comparable terms. For example, we are using forward-looking statements when we discuss the benefits and advantages of our products and technology, our aim to make neural input as intuitive and accessible as possible, and our future new updates. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release regarding our strategies, prospects, financial condition, operations, costs, plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: the trading of our ordinary shares or warrants and the development of a liquid trading market; our ability to successfully market our products and services; the acceptance of our products and services by customers; our continued ability to pay operating costs and ability to meet demand for our products and services; the amount and nature of competition from other security and telecom products and services; the effects of changes in the cybersecurity and telecom markets; our ability to successfully develop new products and services; our success establishing and maintaining collaborative, strategic alliance agreements, licensing and supplier arrangements; our ability to comply with applicable regulations; and the other risks and uncertainties described in our annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed on March 20, 2025 and our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

