Clearscale Signs New Strategic Collaboration Agreement With AWS To Empower Small And Medium-Sized Businesses To Accelerate Value In The Cloud

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClearScale , an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner and cloud consulting company, announced today it has signed a multi-year strategic collaboration agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS) as part of the recently introduced Small Business Acceleration Initiative (SBAI), an initiative designed to drive small and medium-sized business digital customer transformation at scale.

Through this agreement, ClearScale will partner with SBAI teams to drive innovation and propel customers who are experiencing rapid growth and dynamic business environments, to realize the value of AWS.

“We are expanding our collaboration with AWS to empower small and medium sized customers to realize and experience the benefits of building cloud native applications, retire legacy debt and harness the power of Data and Analytics to scale their rapidly growing businesses,” said Rich Janson, CRO of ClearScale.“Having led 400+ successful Migration and Modernization engagements across today's most demanding industries, our goal is to take companies who are experiencing exponential growth and empower them to realize the value of AWS to achieve their business goals.”

ClearScale meets customers where they are on their cloud adoption journey, partnering with them through all phases-from business case creation and modernization inception to execution and optimization-aligning data, analytics, and generative AI data readiness with their desired business outcomes to drive growth.

“Through our collaboration with ClearScale, we developed a scalable, AI-powered mobile app that delivers tailored legal advice in under 30 seconds - making legal insights accessible to those who need it most. Leveraging AWS technologies like Amazon Bedrock, we created a cutting-edge solution capable of supporting up to 250,000 monthly users with room for growth,” Dave Smith, Newton's Law CEO.

ClearScale helps SMB customers across various industries achieve their business goals through cloud adoption. Our broad service portfolio, industry knowledge, and modernization expertise enable us to accelerate their cloud journey and ensure their continued success.

For more information on ClearScale and their Migration/Modernization portfolio please visit: ClearScal

About ClearScale

ClearScale is a professional services company and an all-in AWS Premier Tier Services Partner that helps business leaders create clear business value at speed and scale. We combine our expertise in workload migrations, cloud-native systems integration, strategic consulting, application development, modernization, data, and AI to empower leaders in solving their most critical business challenges and positioning their organizations for growth.

As an industry-leading AWS Premier Tier Services Partner, ClearScale delivers award-winning experience and expertise across AWS industries and competencies. Our core service areas include AWS Foundations & Migrations, Cloud-Native Application Development, Infrastructure & DevOps Modernization, Data Modernization & Analytics, Application Modernization, Artificial Intelligence & MLOps, and Generative AI.

