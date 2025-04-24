Nephrodi Therapeutics’ Founder And CMO Jeff M. Sands, M.D. Receives The 2025 Robert W. Berliner Award For Excellence In Renal Physiology

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)– NephroDI Therapeutics (NephroDI), a pharmaceutical company focusing on kidney disorders, announces that its Founder and CMO, Jeff M. Sands, M.D., is the recipient of the 2025 Robert W. Berliner Award for Excellence in Renal Physiology. This is the most prestigious award of the American Physiological Society Renal Section and is given in recognition of a distinguished lifetime achievement in advancing renal physiological research.

Dr. Sands, NephroDI Founder and CMO, said:“I am deeply honored to receive this award from the American Physiological Society. This award is not just a recognition of my individual contribution, but a testament to the collective effort and passion of all the colleagues who have worked with me. This work has led me to be one of the Founders of NephroDI, where we share a common goal to develop therapeutic options for patients suffering with the rare kidney disease, congenital Nephrogenic Diabetes Insipidus (NDI). It is my hope that this lifetime of work will now be translated into a novel therapy with the potential to benefit the lives of children suffering from this life-altering condition. I would like to thank the American Physiological Society for this recognition as we strive to transform the lives of NDI patients.”

Rachael Hagan, CEO of NephroDI, added:“We are truly fortunate at NephroDI to have world-class scientific Founders. Jeff is an inspiration to us all, displaying a strong desire not only to contribute to the advancement of science, but also for translating these learnings into real benefits for patients. His lifetime's work is a testament to his perseverance and dedication, and at NephroDI we look forward to continuing our work together on behalf of the entire NDI community.”

Dr. Sands' research focuses on understanding the molecular physiology underlying congenital Nephrogenic Diabetes Insipidus (NDI) and the translation of these basic research findings into novel therapies. Congenital NDI is a rare X-linked genetic condition that affects individuals from birth, in which they produce significant amounts of dilute urine daily because their kidneys lack the ability to concentrate urine. In addition to the clinical problems caused by this disease, it can have a significant impact on quality of life.

Dr. Sands is the Juha P. Kokko Professor Emeritus of Medicine at Emory University (Atlanta, GA) and has authored over 180 peer-reviewed manuscripts during his distinguished career. He served as Editor-in-Chief of the American Journal of Physiology – Renal from 2001-2007 and as President of the American Physiological Society from 2018-2019. He is a member of the American Association of Physicians and the American Society for Clinical Investigation.

During his career, Dr. Sands has received several honors, including: the Carl Gottschalk Distinguished Lecturer for the American Physiological Society Renal Section in 2013; the Distinguished Achievement Award from the American Heart Association in 2014; and the Homer W. Smith Award from the American Society of Nephrology in 2022. He was awarded the honorary degree of Doctor Medicinae Honoris Causa from Aarhus University in Denmark in 2018.

Dr. Sands is a graduate of Harvard College and Boston University School of Medicine.

About NephroDI Therapeutics

NephroDI Therapeutics, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company headquartered in Seattle, WA, focused on developing and commercializing drugs to treat concentration disorders of the kidney. The company's lead program is NDI-5001, a novel kidney-targeted small molecule AMPK activator being developed as a potential first-in-class treatment of Congenital Nephrogenic Diabetes Insipidus. For more information, please visit the company website at .

NephroDI Media Contact:

Josh Knackert

...

MEDiSTRAVA

Frazer Hall/Mark Swallow

...

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains certain“forward-looking statements” concerning the development of NephroDI Therapeutics' products, the potential benefits and attributes of those products, and the company's expectations regarding its prospects. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, assumptions, and uncertainties that could cause actual future events or results to differ materially from such statements. These statements are made as of the date of this press release. Actual results may vary. NephroDI Therapeutics undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Press Release URL: News | NephroDI Therapeutics