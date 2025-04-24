Video Surveillance Market Set To Reach USD 123.1 Billion By 2032 11.10% CAGR

Video Surveillance Market Share

Video Surveillance Market Research Report Information By Component, Hardware, Application, and Region

CA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / --In an increasingly interconnected and security-conscious world, the Video Surveillance Market is emerging as a key player in safeguarding assets, infrastructure, and lives. Valued at USD 53.4 billion in 2023, the market is projected to reach USD 123.1 billion by 2032, growing at a strong CAGR of 11.10% during the forecast period (2024–2032).As urbanization surges and digital transformation accelerates, the demand for advanced surveillance systems equipped with artificial intelligence and real-time analytics is skyrocketing.Download Sample PagesKey Companies in the Video Surveillance Market include..Axis Communications AB (Sweden).Panasonic System Networks Co. Ltd. (Japan).Honeywell Security Group (US).Bosch Security Systems Inc. (US).NICE System Ltd. (Israel).FLIR Systems Inc. (US).Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co. Ltd. (China).Hanwha Techwin Co. Ltd. (South Korea).Pelco (US).Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd. (China).Avigilon Corporation (Canada)Browse In depth Market Research ReportKey Growth DriversHeightened security concerns across public and private sectorsProliferation of smart cities and intelligent transportation systemsGrowing use of AI-powered analytics and facial recognitionAdvancements in IP cameras and cloud-based storageIncreasing integration of IoT in surveillance networksGovernments, corporations, and institutions worldwide are making heavy investments in modern surveillance infrastructure to ensure safety, monitor operations, and gain actionable insights from video data.Market SegmentationBy ComponentHardwareIP CamerasAnalog CamerasMonitorsStorage SystemsSoftwareVideo Management Software (VMS)Analytics Software (motion detection, facial recognition, etc.)ServicesInstallation & MaintenanceCloud Storage & ManagementSystem Integration & ConsultingHardware continues to dominate the market share, while software, especially AI-based analytics, is witnessing rapid growth.By System TypeAnalog SurveillanceIP-Based SurveillanceHybrid SystemsIP-based systems are projected to lead the market due to their scalability, enhanced resolution, and easy integration with cloud and AI tools.Procure Complete Research Report NowBy End-Use IndustryCommercial (Retail, Hospitality, Banking)ResidentialIndustrial (Factories, Warehouses)Government & DefenseTransportationHealthcareEducationThe government and commercial sectors are the top adopters, while residential surveillance is expanding fast due to smart home growth.By RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLatin AmericaMiddle East & AfricaAsia-Pacific, driven by China and India, is the fastest-growing region due to large-scale urbanization, smart city projects, and a strong manufacturing base. North America remains a mature yet innovative market, with strong adoption of AI surveillance.Related ReportsBuilding Management Systems MarketUS Collaborative RobotsAbout Market Research FutureAt Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research Consulting Services. The MRFR team have a supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services for our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

