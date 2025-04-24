Genh2 Becomes Wholly Owned Subsidiary Of Philomaxcap AG

GenH2

- Josh McMorrow, Group CEO of Philomaxcap AG and Executive Chairman of GenH2TITUSVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- GenH2 Corp. (“GenH2”), a leader in liquid hydrogen infrastructure solutions, has officially become a 100% subsidiary of Philomaxcap AG following the successful completion of a Capital Increase and Subscription agreement completed in March 2025. Philomaxcap AG is a publicly traded company on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol“HBD1”.As part of the transaction, all GenH2 shareholders participated in the Subscription process, exchanging their shares for shares in Philomaxcap AG. The acquisition not only strengthens the financial foundation of GenH2 but also positions the company for broader growth through access to international equity capital markets.“Becoming part of a publicly listed entity significantly elevates GenH2's global visibility,” said Josh McMorrow, Group CEO of Philomaxcap AG and Executive Chairman of GenH2.“This transaction enables us to access new capital and further accelerate our efforts in advancing the hydrogen economy globally.”GenH2 continues to make headlines in the global liquid hydrogen sector. Earlier this month, the company announced the deployment of its liquid hydrogen Controlled Storage system in a cutting-edge refueling station project in Texas for Hyroad Energy-a platform dedicated to decarbonizing long-haul transportation. The company's flagship Controlled Storage system was also selected as a finalist in the 'Technologies of Change' category for the Reuters Global Energy Transition Awards.As GenH2 begins this new chapter under the Philomaxcap umbrella, the company remains committed to delivering next-generation solutions that power a sustainable, hydrogen-driven future.About GenH2GenH2, a subsidiary of Philomaxcap AG (FRA:HBD1), is a technology leader in liquid hydrogen infrastructure systems for advanced clean energy. GenH2 solutions allow for safe hydrogen liquefaction, zero-loss storage, and transfer. The company focuses on mass-producing equipment to speed infrastructure buildout and make hydrogen accessible for everyday use around the globe. The technology team includes former NASA researchers and developers with decades of experience researching, engineering, and building hydrogen solutions. Learn more about GenH2 at .

