STANDEX DECLARES 243Rd CONSECUTIVE QUARTERLY DIVIDEND
SALEM, N.H., April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Standex International Corporation (NYSE: SXI ) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share, an approximately 6.7% year-on-year increase. The dividend is payable May 23, 2025, to shareholders of record on May 9, 2025.
The dividend is the Company's 243rd consecutive quarterly cash dividend. Standex has paid dividends each quarter since it became a public corporation in November 1964.
About Standex
Standex International Corporation is a global multi-industry manufacturer in five broad business segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies and Specialty Solutions with operations in the United States, Europe, Canada, Japan, Singapore, Mexico, Turkey, India and China. For additional information, visit the Company's website at .
SOURCE Standex International CorporationWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment