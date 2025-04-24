Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Greentree Hospitality Group Ltd. Reports Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results


2025-04-24 07:46:29
  • Total revenues decreased by 18.2% year over year to RMB304.5 million (US$41.7 million)[1].
  • Net income was RMB-72.8million (US$-10.0 million)[1] compared to RMB8.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • Adjusted net income[2] was RMB77.3 million (US$10.6 million)[1] compared to RMB60.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • Cash from operations increased year over year to RMB74.2 million (US$10.2 million)[1].

SHANGHAI, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE: GHG ) ("GreenTree", the "Company", "we", "us" and "our"), a leading hospitality and restaurant management group in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year of 2024. As Da Niang Dumplings and Bellagio, two leading restaurant chain businesses in China, were all under the control of GreenTree Inns Hotel Management Group, Inc., until their acquisition by the Company, the acquisition was accounted for a common-control acquisition in a manner similar to the pooling -of-interests method. The consolidated balance sheets and consolidated statements of comprehensive income/(loss) include the results of each of the combining entities or businesses from the earliest date presented or since the date when the combining entities or businesses first came under common control. In this report, the comparative financial data have been restated to reflect the business combinations under common control.

Fourth Quarter of 202 4 Operational Highlights

Hotels

  • A total of 4,425 hotels with 321,282 hotel rooms were in operation as of December 31, 2024.
  • The Company opened 143 hotels and had a pipeline of 1,214 hotels contracted for or under development as of December 31, 2024.
  • The average daily room rate was RMB169, a decrease of 4.6% from RMB177 in the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • The occupancy rate was 68.6%, down from 72.4% in the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • Revenue per available room, or RevPAR, was RMB116, a 9.6% year-over-year decrease.

Restaurants

  • A total of 182 restaurants were in operation as of December 31, 2024.
  • The AC (average check) was RMB46, a 11.0% year-over-year decrease.
  • The ADT (average daily tickets) was 93, down from 99 in the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • The ADS (average daily sales per store) was RMB4,234, a decrease of 16.8% from RMB5,090 in the fourth quarter of 2023.

[1] The conversion of Renminbi ("RMB") into United States dollars ("US$") is based on the exchange rate of US$1.00=RMB 7.2993 on December 31, 2024 as set forth in H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board and available at .

[2] Adjustd net income is defined as net income excluding the impairment of goodwill and trademarks of restaurant business,impairment of assets, and provisions for loan receviables related to franchisee loans.

Our performance in the fourth quarter was negatively impacted by the closure of 12 leased and managed hotels during the year, lower RevPar compared to a high base last year, and the continued optimization of our restaurant business.

In our hotel business we are simultaneously accelerating the opening of new hotels, with a planned 480 in 2025, and upgrading our existing portfolio with an absolute focus on quality to ensure higher standards of products and services. We believe that the rejuvenation of our portfolio that was slowed down by the pandemic will be completed by the Summer of 2026. While Midscale remains our core segment, hotel openings in 2024 and our pipeline highlight our strategic commitment to expanding our Mid-to-upscale segment where we expect growth over the next two years to deliver significant economies of scale. Finally, we will continue the phased closure of leased and managed hotels, retaining only select flagship properties in key cities to serve as showcases of our capabilities for prospective franchisees.

The strategic transformation of our restaurant business made further progress on our two priorities. At the end of the quarter, franchised and managed stores accounted for almost 90% of all stores up from 78% a year ago , and street stores that benefit from more stable consumer traffic accounted for 50% of all stores, up from 40% a year ago. Additionally, we have been rightsizing many of our stores, reflecting the new economic reality, to improve overall profitability. We believe we now have a strong foundation to build on and will grow the overall number of restaurants in 2025 with a particular focus on franchised and managed as well as street stores.

Quarter Ended


December 31,
2023

December 31,
2023

December 31,
2023

December 31,
2023


RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB


Hotel

Restaurant

Elimination

Total

Revenues





Leased-and-operated
revenues

125,521,090

48,191,718

1,075,555

174,788,363

Franchised-and-managed
revenues

162,861,219

1,687,913

-

164,549,132

Wholesales and others

1,267,181

37,843,179

(6,284,349)

32,826,011

Total revenues

289,649,490

87,722,810

(5,208,794)

372,163,506


Quarter Ended


December 31,
2024

December 31,
2024

December 31,
2024

December 31,
2024

December 31,
2024


RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$


Hotel

Restaurant

Elimination

Total

Total

Revenues






Leased-and-operated
revenues

90,969,160

28,534,041

(207,412)

119,295,789

16,343,456

Franchised-and-managed
revenues

148,174,447

4,759,771

-

152,934,218

20,951,902

Wholesales and others

1,026,363

31,759,229

(495,936)

32,289,656

4,423,665

Total revenues

240,169,970

65,053,041

(703,348)

304,519,663

41,719,023

202 4 Financial Results


Year Ended


December 31,
2023

December 31,
2023

December 31,
2023

December 31,
2023


RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB


Hotel

Restaurant

Elimination

Total

Revenues





Leased-and-operated
revenues

490,924,060

296,890,282

-

787,814,342

Franchised-and-managed
revenues

696,321,236

8,923,712

-

705,244,948

Wholesales and others

4,660,777

135,821,972

(6,284,350)

134,198,399

Total revenues

1,191,906,073

441,635,966

(6,284,350)

1,627,257,689


Year Ended


December 31,
2024

December 31,
2024

December 31,
2024

December 31,
2024

December 31,
2024


RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$


Hotel

Restaurant

Elimination

Total

Total

Revenues






Leased-and-operated
revenues

437,521,898

159,326,153

(207,411)

596,640,640

81,739,433

Franchised-and-managed
revenues

625,072,856

10,287,457

-

635,360,313

87,044,006

Wholesales and others

3,908,057

109,031,616

(1,500,428)

111,439,245

15,267,114

Total revenues

1,066,502,811

278,645,226

(1,707,839)

1,343,440,198

184,050,553

Total revenues were RMB304.5 million (US$41.7 million)[1],a 18.2% year-over-year decrease.

Hotel revenues were RMB240.2 million (US$32.9 million)[1], a 17.1% year-over-year decrease. The decrease was mainly attributable to a 9.8% decrease in F&M hotels' Revpar and the closure of 12 L&O hotels in 2024 while revenues a year ago benefited from a one-time revenue recognition of requisitioned rooms during COVID and a one-time revenue recognition due to a successful lawsuit against sublease.

Restaurant revenues were RMB65.1 million (US$8.9 million)[1], a 25.8% year-over-year decrease. The decrease was mainly due to the closure of L&O stores, and a 16.8% decrease in ADS.

Total revenues for the year were RMB1,343.4 million (US$184.1 million)[1], a 17.4% year-over-year decrease.

Total revenues from leased-and-operated, or L&O, hotels and restaurants were RMB119.3 million (US$16.3 million)[1], a 31.7% year-over-year decrease.

Total revenues from L&O hotels were RMB91.0 million (US$12.5 million)[1], a 27.5% year-over-year decrease. The decrease was mainly attributable to the closure of 12 L&O hotels in 2024 while revenues a year ago benefited from a one-time revenue recognition of requisitioned rooms during COVID and a one-time revenue recognition due to a successful lawsuit against sublease. Same L&O hotel revenues in the fourth quarter of 2024 decreased by 2.4% year over year.

Total revenues from L&O restaurants were RMB28.5 million (US$3.9 million)[1], a 40.8 % year-over-year decrease. The decrease was mainly due to the closure of 24 L&O stores during the year and offset by 47.1% increase in ADS. Same L&O store revenues in the fourth quarter of 2024 decreased by 3.1% year over year.

Total revenues from L&O hotels and restaurants for the year were RMB596.6 million (US$81.7 million)[1], a 24.3% year-over-year decrease.

Total revenues from franchised-and-managed, or F&M, hotels and restaurants were RMB152.9 million (US$21.0 million)[1], a 7.1% year-over-year decrease.

Total revenues from F&M hotels were RMB148.2 million (US$20.3 million)[1], a 9.0% year-over-year decrease, mainly due to a 9.8% decrease in F&M hotels' Revpar.

Total revenues from F&M restaurants were RMB4.8 million (US$0.7 million)[1], a 182.0% year-over-year increase. The increase was mainly due to the opening of 39 F&M restaurants during the year.

Total revenues from F&M hotels and restaurants for the year were RMB635.4 million (US$87.0 million)[1], a 9.9% year-over-year decrease.

Total revenues from wholesale and others were RMB32.3 million (US$4.4 million)[1], a 1.6% year-over-year decrease. Total revenues from wholesale and others for the year were RMB111.4 million (US$15.3 million)[1], a 17.0% year-over-year decrease.

Total operating costs and expenses


Quarter Ended


December 31,
2023

December 31,
2023

December 31,
2023

December 31,
2023


RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB


Hotel

Restaurant

Elimination

Total

Operating costs and expenses





Operating costs

154,556,991

66,896,044

(9,861,359)

211,591,676

Selling and marketing expenses

8,318,853

2,821,243

(49,623)

11,090,473

General and administrative expenses

49,670,060

8,374,981

-

58,045,041

Other operating expenses

3,429,367

139,799

-

3,569,166

Impairment loss of goodwill

-

-

-

-

Other general expenses

36,260,493

16,027,000

-

52,287,493

Total operating costs and expenses

252,235,764

94,259,067

(9,910,982)

336,583,849


Quarter Ended


December 31,
2024

December 31,
2024

December 31,
2024

December 31,
2024

December 31,
2024


RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$


Hotel

Restaurant

Elimination

Total

Total

Operating costs and expenses






Operating costs

139,910,728

59,854,076

(791,324)

198,973,480

27,259,255

Selling and marketing expenses

13,451,271

4,083,785

87,975

17,623,031

2,414,345

General and administrative expenses

39,695,498

3,347,191

-

43,042,689

5,896,824

Other operating expenses

2,635,870

16,422

-

2,652,292

363,363

Impairment loss of goodwill

81,008,000

81,008,000

11,098,050

Other general expenses

30,012,799

39,072,000

-

69,084,799

9,464,579

Total operating costs and expenses

225,706,166

187,381,474

(703,349)

412,384,291

56,496,416


Year Ended


December 31,
2023

December 31,
2023

December 31,
2023

December 31,
2023


RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB


Hotel

Restaurant

Elimination

Total

Operating costs and expenses





Operating costs

598,841,951

359,018,687

(10,421,824)

947,438,814

Selling and marketing expenses

47,434,683

24,232,973

(49,623)

71,618,033

General and administrative expenses

166,861,387

41,572,291

-

208,433,678

Other operating expenses

4,453,446

7,251,107

-

11,704,553

Impairment loss of goodwill

-

-

-

-

Other general expenses

63,556,586

16,027,000

-

79,583,586

Total operating costs and expenses

881,148,053

448,102,058

(10,471,447)

1,318,778,664


Year Ended


December 31,
2024

December 31,
2024

December 31,
2024

December 31,
2024

December 31,
2024


RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$


Hotel

Restaurant

Elimination

Total

Total

Operating costs and expenses






Operating costs

593,798,806

230,496,349

(1,707,841)

822,587,314

112,694,000

Selling and marketing expenses

55,028,196

12,556,863

-

67,585,059

9,259,115

General and administrative expenses

156,401,775

26,149,319

-

182,551,094

25,009,397

Other operating expenses

4,937,315

2,153,148

-

7,090,463

971,389

Impairment loss of goodwill

-

81,008,000

-

81,008,000

11,098,050

Other general expenses

41,769,330

39,072,000

-

80,841,330

11,075,217

Total operating costs and
expenses

851,935,422

391,435,679

(1,707,841)

1,241,663,260

170,107,169

Operating costs were RMB199.0 million (US$ 27.3 million)[1], a 6.0% year-over-year decrease.

Operating costs of the hotel business were RMB139.9 million (US$19.2million)[1], a 9.5% year-over-year decrease. The decrease was mainly attributable to the closure of 12 L&O stores in 2024, which resulted in lower rental, consumable, food and beverage, and staff related costs.

Operating costs of the restaurant business were RMB59.9million (US$8.2 million)[1], a 10.5% year-over-year decrease. The decrease was mainly due to the closure of 24 L&O stores.

For the year, operating costs were RMB822.6 million (US$112.7 million)[1], representing an 13.2% decrease.

Selling and marketing expenses were RMB17.6 million (US$2.4 million)[1], a 58.9% year-over-year increase.

Selling and marketing expenses of the hotel business were RMB13.5 million (US$1.8 million)[1], a 61.7% year-over-year increase.

Selling and marketing expenses of the restaurant business were RMB4.1 million (US$0.6 million)[1]..

For the year, selling and marketing expenses were RMB67.6 million (US$9.3 million)[1], a 5.6% decrease.

General and administrative, or G&A expenses were RMB43.0 million (US$5.9 million)[1], a 25.8% year-over-year decrease.

G&A expenses of the hotel business were RMB39.7 million (US$5.4 million)[1], a 20.1% year-over-year decrease. The decrease was mainly due to lower consulting fees, lower bad debts from accounts receivables, and lower G&A staff related expenses.

G&A expenses of the restaurant business were RMB3.3 million (US$0.5 million)[1], a 60.0 % year-over-year decrease. The decrease was mainly due to lower staff related expenses.

For the year, G&A expenses were RMB182.6 million (US$25.0 million)[1], a 12.4% year-over-year decrease.

Impairment loss of goodwill were RMB81.0million (US$11.1 million)[1], These expenses were impairment of goodwill related to the restaurant business.

Other general expenses were RMB69.1million (US$9.5 million)[1], a 32.1% year-over-year increase. These expenses include impairment of trademarks related to the restaurant business, impairment of assets, and provisions for franchisee loans receivables related to franchisee loans.

Gross profit was RMB105.5 million (US$14.5 million)[1], a year-over-year decrease of 34.3%. Gross margin was 34.7%, compared to 43.1% a year ago. The gross profit of the hotel business was RMB100.3 million (US$13.7 million)[1], an 25.8% year-over-year decrease. The gross profit of the restaurant business was RMB5.2 million (US$0.7 million)[1], a 75.0% year-over-year decrease. Gross profit for the year was RMB520.9 million (US$71.4 million) [1], a 23.4% year-over-year decrease.

Income from operations was RMB-95.0 million (US$-13.0 million)[1] ,compared to income from operations of RMB46.9million in the fourth quarter of 2023, with a margin of -31.2%. Excluding impairment loss of goodwill and other general expenses, income from operations was RMB55.1 million(US$7.6million) with a margin of 18.1%.

Income from operations of the hotel business was RMB26.1 million (US$3.6 million)[1], compared to an income from operations of RMB47.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, with a margin of10.9%. Excluding other general expenses, income from operations of the hotel business was RMB56.1 million (US$7.7 million), a decrease of 32.9%, with a margin of 23.4%.

Loss from operations of the restaurant business was RMB121.1 million (US$16.6 million)[1], compared to loss from operations of RMB5.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, with a margin of -186.1%. Excluding impairment loss of goodwill and other general expenses, loss from operations of the restaurant business was RMB1.0 million(US$0.1million) with a margin of -1.5%.

Income from operations for the year was RMB161.9 million (US$22.2 million) [1] compared to income from operations of RMB335.6 million in 2023, with a margin of 12.1%.

Net income was RMB-72.8million (US$-10.0 million)[1], compared to a net income of RMB8.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, and net margin was -23.9%. Excluding impairment loss of goodwill and other general expenses, adjusted net income increased 26.8% year over year to RMB77.3 million(US$10.6 million) [1] with a margin of 25.4%.

Net income of the hotel business was RMB28.4 million (US$3.9 million)[1], compared to a net income of RMB8.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, and net margin was 11.8%. Excluding other general expenses, adjusted net income of the hotel business increased 31.7% to RMB58.4 million (US$8.0 million)[1] with a margin of 24.3%.

Net loss of the restaurant business was RMB101.2million (US$13.9million)[1], compared to a net loss of RMB2.9million in the fourth quarter of 2023, and net margin was -155.5%. Excluding the impairment of trademarks and goodwill, adjusted net income of the restaurant business was RMB18.9 million(US$2.6 million)[1] with a margin of 29.1%.

Net income for the year was RMB107.3 million (US$14.7 million)[1] compared to net income of RMB260.5 million in 2023, with a margin of 8.0%. Excluding the impairment of goodwill due to the restaurant business and other general expenses, adjusted net income decreased 20.9% to RMB269.2 million with a margin of 20.0%.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) [2] was RMB71.5 million (US$9.8 million)[1], a year-over-year decrease of 38.3%. Adjusted EBITDA margin, defined as adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) as a percentage of total revenues, was 23.5%, compared to 31.1% a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the year was RMB386.5 million (US$52.9 million)[1], a year-over-year decrease of 25.2%.

Core net income (non-GAAP) was RMB57.8million (US$7.9 million)[1], a year-over-year decrease of 22.3%. The core net margin, defined as core net income (non-GAAP) as a percentage of total revenues, was 19.0%, compared to 20.0% one year ago. Core net income (non-GAAP) for the year was RMB277.6 million (US$38.0 million)[1], a year-over-year decrease of 13.3%.

Earnings per American Depositary Share, or ADS, (basic and diluted) were RMB-0.70(US$-0.10 )[1], down from RMB0.12 one year ago. Core net income per ADS (basic and diluted) (non-GAAP) was RMB0.57 (US$0.08 )[1], down from RMB0.73 a year ago.

Earnings per ADS (basic and diluted) for the hotel business were RMB 0.29 (US$0.04)[1], increaed from RMB 0.10 one year ago. Core net income per ADS (basic and diluted) (non-GAAP) for the hotel business were RMB0.45 (US$0.06)[1].

Earnings per ADS (basic and diluted) for the year of 2024 was RMB1.08 (US$0.15)[1] down from RMB2.64 one year ago. Core net income per ADS (basic and diluted) (non-GAAP) was RMB2.73 (US$0.37)[1] for the year, a decrease from RMB3.14 a year ago.

Cash flow Operating cash inflow was RMB 74.2 million (US$10.2 million)[1] as a result of income from operations. Investing cash outflow for the fourth quarter 2024 was RMB 25.2million (US$3.5million)[1], which was primarily attributable to investment of property and purchases of equipment, and was partially offset by proceeds from disposal of equity securities. Financing cash outflow was RMB 70.4 million (US$9.7 million)[1], mainly attributable to dividends distributed to the shareholders.

Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investments, investments in equity securities and time deposits. Asof December 31, 2024, the Company had total cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short term investments, investments in equity securities and time deposits of RMB 1,839.1 million (US$252.0 million)[1], compared to RMB1,883.9million as of September 30, 2024. The decrease was primarily due to dividends distributed to the shareholders and investment of property, partially offset by cash from operating activities.

Guidance

Taking into account the recovery in long-term trends and short-term industry fluctuations, we expect the decline of total revenues of our organic hotel business for the full year of 2025 to be flat compared to their 2024 levels.

The guidance set forth above reflects the Company's current and preliminary views based on its recovery and may not be indicative of the final financial results for any future periods or the full year.

Conference Call

GreenTree's management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on April 24, 2025, (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on April 24, 2025).

Dial-in numbers for the live conference call are as follows:

International

1-412-902-4272

Mainland China

4001-201-203

US

1-888-346-8982

Hong Kong

800-905-945 or 852-3018-4992

Singapore

800-120-6157

Participants should ask to join the GreenTree call, please dial in approximately 10 minutes before the scheduled time of the call.

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available after the conclusion of the live conference call until May 1, 2025.

Dial-in numbers for the replay are as follows:

International Dial-in

1-412-317-0088

U.S. Toll Free

1-877-344-7529

Canada Toll Free

855-669-9658

Passcode:

2742742

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at .

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We believe that Adjusted EBITDA and core net income, as we present them, are useful financial metrics to assess our operating and financial performance before the impact of investing and financing transactions, income taxes and certain non-core and non-recurring items in our financial statements.

The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA and core net income should not be construed as an indication that our future results will be unaffected by other charges and gains we consider to be outside the ordinary course of our business.

The use of Adjusted EBITDA and core net income has certain limitations because it does not reflect all items of income and expenses that affect our operations. Items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA and core net income are significant components in understanding and assessing our operating and financial performance. Depreciation and amortization expense for various long-term assets, income tax and share-based compensation have been and will be incurred and are not reflected in the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA. Each of these items should also be considered in the overall evaluation of our results. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA and core net income do not consider capital expenditures and other investing activities and should not be considered as a measure of our liquidity. We compensate for these limitations by providing the relevant disclosure of our depreciation and amortization, interest expense/income, gains/losses from investments in equity securities, income tax expenses, share-based compensation, share of loss in equity investees, government subsidies and other relevant items both in our reconciliations to the corresponding U.S. GAAP financial measures and in our consolidated financial statements, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance.

The terms Adjusted EBITDA and core net income are not defined under U.S. GAAP, and Adjusted EBITDA and core net income are not measures of net income, operating income, operating performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. When assessing our operating and financial performance, you should not consider this data in isolation or as a substitute for our net income, operating income or any other operating performance measure that is calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In addition, our Adjusted EBITDA and core net income may not be comparable to Adjusted EBITDA and core net income or similarly titled measures utilized by other companies since such other companies may not calculate Adjusted EBITDA and core net income in the same manner as we do.

Reconciliations of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA and core net income, to the consolidated statement of operations information are included at the end of this press release.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. ("GreenTree" or the "Company") (NYSE: GHG ) is a leading hospitality and restaurant management group in China. As of December 31, 2024, GreenTree had a total number of 4,425 hotels and 182 restaurants. In 2023, HOTELS magazine ranked GreenTree 12th among the 225 largest global hotel groups in terms of number of hotels in its annual HOTELS' 225. GreenTree was the fourth largest hospitality company in China in 2022 according to the China Hospitality Association. In 2023, GreenTree completed its acquisition of Da Niang Dumplings and Bellagio, two leading restaurant chain businesses in China.

GreenTree has a broad portfolio of diverse brands spanning from the economy to mid-scale, up-scale and luxury segments of the hospitality industry mainly in China. Through its strong membership base, expansive booking network, superior system management with moderate charges, and fully supported by its operating departments including Decoration, Engineering, Purchasing, Operation, IT and Finance, GreenTree aims to keep closer relationships with all of its clients and partners by providing a diverse brand portfolio that features comfort, style and value.

For more information on GreenTree, please visit

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to," "confident," "future," or other similar expressions. GreenTree may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about or based on GreenTree's current beliefs, expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about us and our industry, are forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, but not limited to the following: GreenTree's goals and growth strategies; its future business development, financial condition and results of operations; trends in the hospitality industry in China and globally; competition in our industry; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and other regions where we operate; the regulatory environment in which we and our franchisees operate; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided, including the forward-looking statements made, in this press release are current as of the date of the press release. Except as required by law, GreenTree undertakes no obligation to update any such information or forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the information is provided or statements are made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Financial Tables and Operational Data Follow

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets


December 31,

December 31,

December 31,


2023

2024

2024


RMB

RMB

US$

ASSETS




Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

765,547,547

1,490,235,562

204,161,435

Restricted cash

6,576,906

16,096,476

2,205,208

Short-term investments

417,711,617

10,475

1,435

Investments in equity securities

26,076,169

-

-

Accounts receivable, net of
allowance

123,887,879

99,688,034

13,657,205

Amounts due from related parties

19,928,781

21,839,929

2,992,058

Prepaid rent

-

-

-

Inventories

20,462,490

6,881,470

942,758

Other current assets

117,047,122

114,898,590

15,741,042

Loans receivable, net

129,521,094

85,463,467

11,708,447

Deferred tax assets

-

-

-

Total current assets

1,626,759,605

1,835,114,003

251,409,588





Non-current assets:




Amounts due from a related party

110,000,000

110,000,000

15,069,938

Restricted cash

19,476,259

18,869,900

2,585,166

Long-term time deposits

63,340,000

285,570,000

39,122,930

Loans receivable, net

70,690,305

15,372,238

2,105,988

Property and equipment, net

814,949,026

649,528,210

88,985,000

Intangible assets, net

117,720,693

75,677,551

10,367,782

Goodwill

177,082,468

96,074,468

13,162,148

Long-term investments

184,758,800

184,024,217

25,211,214

Operating lease right-of-use assets

1,535,330,762

1,328,582,419

182,015,045

Other assets

104,725,600

102,545,848

14,048,724

Deferred tax assets

241,965,360

245,760,095

33,668,995

TOTAL ASSETS

5,066,798,878

4,947,118,949

677,752,518









LIABILITIES AND EQUITY




Current liabilities:




Long-term bank loans, current portion

200,000

-

-

Short-term bank loans

116,800,000

400,000

54,800

Accounts payable

73,126,677

56,488,405

7,738,880

Advance from customers

22,393,097

25,684,437

3,518,753

Amounts due to related parties

16,310,293

17,462,176

2,392,308

Salary and welfare payable

86,332,096

78,234,585

10,718,094

Deferred rent

-

-

-

Deferred revenue

186,281,838

175,046,178

23,981,228

Accrued expenses and other current
liabilities

459,832,717

481,910,291

66,021,439

Income tax payable

112,782,712

88,876,497

12,176,030

Dividends payable

-

-

-

Operating lease liabilities, current

267,536,846

241,363,244

33,066,629

Deferred tax liabilities

-

-

-

Total current liabilities

1,341,596,276

1,165,465,813

159,668,161





Long-term bank loans

56,800,000

256,200,000

35,099,256

Deferred rent

-

-

-

Deferred revenue

207,905,769

176,353,919

24,160,388

Other long-term liabilities

111,711,748

120,975,955

16,573,638

Operating lease liabilities,
non-current

1,391,909,309

1,215,776,075

166,560,639

Deferred tax liabilities

94,716,495

79,670,908

10,914,870

Unrecognized tax benefits

382,125,786

440,072,214

60,289,646

Total liabilities

3,586,765,383

3,454,514,884

473,266,598





Shareholders' equity:




Class A ordinary shares

222,587,070

222,587,070

30,494,304

Class B ordinary shares

115,534,210

115,534,210

15,828,122

Paid-in capital

-

-

-

Treasury Stock

(36,677,832)

(37,043,116)

(5,074,886)

Additional paid-in capital

1,680,713,349

1,680,148,272

230,179,370

Retained earnings (Accumulated
losses)

(568,339,799)

(528,513,571)

(72,406,062)

Accumulated other comprehensive
income

28,401,282

6,033,263

826,554

Total GreenTree Hospitality Group
Ltd. shareholders' equity

1,442,218,280

1,458,746,128

199,847,402





Non-controlling interests

37,815,215

33,857,937

4,638,518

Total shareholders' equity

1,480,033,495

1,492,604,065

204,485,920





TOTAL LIABILITIES AND
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

5,066,798,878

4,947,118,949

677,752,518

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income



Quarter Ended

Year Ended



December 31,
2023

December 31,
2024

December 31,
2024

December 31,
2023

December 31,
2024

December 31,
2024



RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$


Revenues








Leased-and-operated
revenues

174,788,363

119,295,789

16,343,456

787,814,342

596,640,640

81,739,433

Franchised-and-managed
revenues

164,549,132

152,934,218

20,951,902

705,244,948

635,360,313

87,044,006

Wholesales and others

32,826,011

32,289,656

4,423,665

134,198,399

111,439,245

15,267,114

Total revenues

372,163,506

304,519,663

41,719,023

1,627,257,689

1,343,440,198

184,050,553










Operating costs and
expenses








Operating costs

(211,591,676)

(198,973,480)

(27,259,255)

(947,438,814)

(822,587,314)

(112,694,000)

Selling and marketing
expenses

(11,090,473)

(17,623,031)

(2,414,345)

(71,618,033)

(67,585,059)

(9,259,115)

General and
administrative expenses

(58,045,041)

(43,042,689)

(5,896,824)

(208,433,678)

(182,551,094)

(25,009,397)

Other operating expenses

(3,569,166)

(2,652,292)

(363,363)

(11,704,553)

(7,090,463)

(971,389)

Impairment loss of
goodwill

-

(81,008,000)

(11,098,050)

-

(81,008,000)

(11,098,050)

Other general expenses

(52,287,493)

(69,084,799)

(9,464,579)

(79,583,586)

(80,841,330)

(11,075,217)

Total operating costs
and expenses

(336,583,849)

(412,384,291)

(56,496,416)

(1,318,778,664)

(1,241,663,260)

(170,107,169)










Other operating income

11,362,962

12,898,817

1,767,131

27,169,901

60,147,558

8,240,182

Income from operations

46,942,619

(94,965,811)

(13,010,262)

335,648,926

161,924,496

22,183,565










Interest income and
other, net

10,329,773

12,633,535

1,730,787

41,371,162

40,072,068

5,489,851

Interest expense

(916,820)

(1,824,933)

(250,015)

(14,053,841)

(6,310,152)

(864,487)

Gains (losses) from
investment in equity
securities

(943,283)

(9,544,253)

(1,307,557)

(5,378,104)

(14,953,679)

(2,048,646)

Other income, net

(20,142,532)

34,336,161

4,704,035

22,783,714

16,474,064

2,256,938

Income before income
taxes

35,269,757

(59,365,301)

(8,133,012)

380,371,857

197,206,797

27,017,221










Income tax expense

(26,116,933)

(12,758,025)

(1,747,842)

(118,452,255)

(88,726,969)

(12,155,545)

Income (loss) before
share of gains in equity
investees

9,152,824

(72,123,326)

(9,880,854)

261,919,602

108,479,828

14,861,676










Share of loss/(income) in
equity investees, net of
tax

(522,092)

(700,781)

(96,007)

(1,392,002)

(1,165,474)

(159,669)

Net income(loss)

8,630,732

(72,824,107)

(9,976,861)

260,527,600

107,314,354

14,702,007










Net loss/(income)
attributable to
non-controlling interests

3,484,240

1,368,731

187,515

8,788,708

2,687,878

368,238

Net income attributable
to ordinary
shareholders

12,114,972

(71,455,377)

(9,789,346)

269,316,308

110,002,232

15,070,245










Net earnings per share








Class A ordinary
share-basic and diluted

0.12

(0.70)

(0.10)

2.64

1.08

0.15

Class B ordinary
share-basic and diluted

0.12

(0.70)

(0.10)

2.64

1.08

0.15








Net earnings per ADS








Class A ordinary
share-basic and diluted

0.12

(0.70)

(0.10)

2.64

1.08

0.15

Class B ordinary
share-basic and diluted

0.12

(0.70)

(0.10)

2.64

1.08

0.15








Weighted average
shares outstanding








Class A ordinary
share-basic and diluted

67,038,968

66,765,032

9,146,772

67,321,003

66,776,243

9,148,308

Class B ordinary
share-basic and diluted

34,762,909

34,762,909

4,762,499

34,762,909

34,762,909

4,762,499








Other comprehensive
income, net of tax








Foreign currency
translation adjustments

(258,427)

(20,725,862)

(2,839,431)

669,178

(22,368,019)

(3,064,406)

Unrealized gains(loss) on
available-for-sale
investments, net of tax














Comprehensive
income, net of tax

8,372,305

(93,549,969)

(12,816,292)

261,196,778

84,946,335

11,637,601










Comprehensive
loss/(income) attributable
to non-controlling
interests

3,381,135

1,368,731

187,515

8,685,603

2,687,878

368,238

Comprehensive income
(loss) attributable to
ordinary shareholders

11,753,440

(92,181,238)

(12,628,777)

269,882,381

87,634,213

12,005,839


GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.

Unaudited Condensed Hotel Statements of Comprehensive Income


Quarter Ended

Year Ended


December 31,
2023

December 31,
2024

December 31,
2024

December 31,
2023

December 31,
2024

December 31,
2024


RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$

Revenues







Leased-and-operated revenues

125,521,090

90,969,160

12,462,724

490,924,060

437,521,898

59,940,254

Franchised-and-managed
revenues

162,861,219

148,174,447

20,299,816

696,321,236

625,072,856

85,634,630

Wholesales and others

1,267,181

1,026,363

140,611

4,660,777

3,908,057

535,402

Total revenues

289,649,490

240,169,970

32,903,151

1,191,906,073

1,066,502,811

146,110,286








Operating costs and expenses







Operating costs

(154,556,991)

(139,910,728)

(19,167,691)

(598,841,951)

(593,798,806)

(81,350,103)

Selling and marketing expenses

(8,318,853)

(13,451,271)

(1,842,817)

(47,434,683)

(55,028,196)

(7,538,832)

General and administrative
expenses

(49,670,060)

(39,695,498)

(5,438,261)

(166,861,387)

(156,401,775)

(21,426,955)

Other operating expenses

(3,429,367)

(2,635,870)

(361,113)

(4,453,446)

(4,937,315)

(676,409)

Impairment loss of goodwill

-

-

-

-

-

Other general expenses

(36,260,493)

(30,012,799)

(4,111,737)

(63,556,586)

(41,769,330)

(5,722,375)

Total operating costs and
expenses

(252,235,764)

(225,706,166)

(30,921,619)

(881,148,053)

(851,935,422)

(116,714,674)








Other operating income

9,937,407

11,644,397

1,595,276

24,525,333

56,818,174

7,784,058

Income from operations

47,351,133

26,108,201

3,576,808

335,283,353

271,385,563

37,179,670








Interest income and other, net

10,653,312

12,606,174

1,727,039

41,240,610

39,982,179

5,477,536

Interest expense

(2,809,528)

(1,825,243)

(250,057)

(13,706,157)

(6,310,152)

(864,487)

Gains (losses) from investment
in equity securities

(943,283)

(9,544,253)

(1,307,557)

(5,378,104)

(10,314,000)

(1,413,012)

Other income, net

(20,170,894)

34,321,711

4,702,055

22,676,046

16,383,657

2,244,552

Income before income taxes

34,080,740

61,666,590

8,448,288

380,115,748

311,127,247

42,624,259








Income tax expense

(25,505,616)

(32,610,806)

(4,467,662)

(113,125,742)

(107,223,277)

(14,689,529)

Income (loss) before share of
gains in equity investees

8,575,124

29,055,784

3,980,626

266,990,006

203,903,970

27,934,730








Share of loss/(income) in equity
investees, net of tax

(522,092)

(700,781)

(96,007)

(1,392,002)

(1,165,474)

(159,669)

Net income(loss)

8,053,032

28,355,003

3,884,619

265,598,004

202,738,496

27,775,061

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.

Unaudited Condensed Restaurant Statements of Comprehensive Income


Quarter Ended

Year Ended


December 31,
2023

December 31,
2024

December 31,
2024

December 31,
2023

December 31,
2024

December 31,
2024


RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$

Revenues







Leased-and-operated revenues

48,191,718

28,534,041

3,909,148

296,890,282

159,326,153

21,827,594

Franchised-and-managed
revenues

1,687,913

4,759,771

652,086

8,923,712

10,287,457

1,409,376

Wholesales and others

37,843,179

31,759,229

4,350,996

135,821,972

109,031,616

14,937,270

Total revenues

87,722,810

65,053,041

8,912,230

441,635,966

278,645,226

38,174,240








Operating costs and
expenses







Operating costs

(66,896,044)

(59,854,076)

(8,199,975)

(359,018,687)

(230,496,349)

(31,577,870)

Selling and marketing
expenses

(2,821,243)

(4,083,785)

(559,476)

(24,232,973)

(12,556,863)

(1,720,283)

General and administrative
expenses

(8,374,981)

(3,347,191)

(458,563)

(41,572,291)

(26,149,319)

(3,582,442)

Other operating expenses

(139,799)

(16,422)

(2,250)

(7,251,107)

(2,153,148)

(294,980)

Impairment loss of goodwill

-

(81,008,000)

(11,098,050)

-

(81,008,000)

(11,098,050)

Other general expenses

(16,027,000)

(39,072,000)

(5,352,842)

(16,027,000)

(39,072,000)

(5,352,842)

Total operating costs and
expenses

(94,259,067)

(187,381,474)

(25,671,156)

(448,102,058)

(391,435,679)

(53,626,467)








Other operating income

1,425,555

1,254,420

171,855

2,644,568

3,329,384

456,124

Income from operations

(5,110,702)

(121,074,013)

(16,587,071)

(3,821,524)

(109,461,069)

(14,996,103)








Interest income and other, net

(323,539)

27,361

3,748

130,552

89,889

12,315

Interest expense

1,892,708

310

42

(347,684)

-

-

Gains (losses) from investment
in equity securities

-

-

-

-

-

-

Other income, net

28,362

14,450

1,980

107,668

(18,672)

(2,558)

Income before income taxes

(3,513,171)

(121,031,894)

(16,581,301)

(3,930,988)

(109,389,852)

(14,986,346)








Income tax expense

564,230

19,852,781

2,719,820

(4,279,739)

18,496,308

2,533,984

Income (loss) before share of
gains in equity investees

(2,948,941)

(101,179,113)

(13,861,481)

(8,210,727)

(90,893,544)

(12,452,362)








Share of loss/(income) in equity
investees, net of tax

-

-

-

-

-

-

Net income(loss)

(2,948,941)

(101,179,113)

(13,861,481)

(8,210,727)

(90,893,544)

(12,452,362)

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements


Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended


December 31,
2023

December 31,
2023

December 31,
2023

December 31,
2023


Hotel

Restaurant

Elimination

Total


RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

Revenues





Leased-and-operated
revenues

125,521,090

48,191,718

1,075,555

174,788,363

Franchised-and-managed
revenues

162,861,219

1,687,913

-

164,549,132

Wholesales and others

1,267,181

37,843,179

(6,284,349)

32,826,011

Total revenues

289,649,490

87,722,810

(5,208,794)

372,163,506





Operating costs and
expenses





Operating costs

(154,556,991)

(66,896,044)

9,861,359

(211,591,676)

Selling and marketing
expenses

(8,318,853)

(2,821,243)

49,623

(11,090,473)

General and administrative
expenses

(49,670,060)

(8,374,981)

-

(58,045,041)

Other operating expenses

(3,429,367)

(139,799)

-

(3,569,166)

Impairment loss of goodwill

-

-

-

-

Other general expenses

(36,260,493)

(16,027,000)

-

(52,287,493)

Total operating costs and
expenses

(252,235,764)

(94,259,067)

9,910,982

(336,583,849)





Other operating income

9,937,407

1,425,555

-

11,362,962

Income from operations

47,351,133

(5,110,702)

4,702,188

46,942,619

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements


Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended


December 31,
2024

December 31,
2024

December 31,
2024

December 31,
2024


Hotel

Restaurant

Elimination

Total


RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

Revenues





Leased-and-operated
revenues

90,969,160

28,534,041

(207,412)

119,295,789

Franchised-and-managed
revenues

148,174,447

4,759,771

-

152,934,218

Wholesales and others

1,026,363

31,759,229

(495,936)

32,289,656

Total revenues

240,169,970

65,053,041

(703,348)

304,519,663





Operating costs and
expenses





Operating costs

(139,910,728)

(59,854,076)

791,324

(198,973,480)

Selling and marketing
expenses

(13,451,271)

(4,083,785)

(87,975)

(17,623,031)

General and administrative
expenses

(39,695,498)

(3,347,191)

-

(43,042,689)

Other operating expenses

(2,635,870)

(16,422)

-

(2,652,292)

Impairment loss of goodwill

-

(81,008,000)

-

(81,008,000)

Other general expenses

(30,012,799)

(39,072,000)

-

(69,084,799)

Total operating costs and
expenses

(225,706,166)

(187,381,474)

703,349

(412,384,291)





Other operating income

11,644,397

1,254,420

-

12,898,817

Income from operations

26,108,201

(121,074,012)

-

(94,965,811)

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows


Quarter Ended

Year Ended


December 31,
2023

December 31,
2024

December 31,
2024

December 31,
2023

December 31,
2024

December 31,
2024


RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$








Operating activities:







Net (loss) income

8,630,732

(72,824,109)

(9,976,862)

260,527,599

107,314,353

14,702,006








Adjustments to reconcile net
income to net Cash provided
by operating activities:





Depreciation and
amortization

24,382,512

26,575,903

3,640,884

116,870,237

115,746,538

15,857,211

Impairment of long
lived assets

53,686,449

51,672,000

7,079,035

56,586,449

51,672,000

7,079,035

Impairment of goodwill

-

81,008,000

11,098,050

-

81,008,000

11,098,050

Share of (gains) losses in
equity method investments

-

-

-

-

-

-

Noncash lease expense

77,037,857

58,283,373

7,984,789

271,156,173

263,911,503

36,155,728

Loss from disposal of a
subsidiary

-

-

-

1,223,952

(488,227)

(66,887)

Interest income

-

-

-

-

-

- -

Bad debt expenses

1,828,945

21,857,669

2,994,488

38,858,275

56,241,392

7,705,039

Losses and impairment
(Gains) on equity securities
held

2,563,283

9,544,253

1,307,557

6,998,104

14,953,679

2,048,646

(Gains) losses on disposal of
property and equipment

1,928,976

(555,551)

(76,110)

2,166,990

(25,338,789)

(3,471,400)

Foreign exchange (gains)
losses

(103,025)

(26,182,753)

(3,587,022)

(372,187)

(27,497,301)

(3,767,115)

Share-based compensation

-

-

-

-

-

-

Other non-cash
expense/(income)

(1,757,475)

7,070,827

968,699

(4,554,719)

1,166,397

159,796

Accounts receivable

8,157,413

9,076,784

1,243,514

(5,359,275)

(4,015,520)

(550,124)

Prepaid rent

129,472

-

-

-

-

-

Inventories

(3,323,226)

(493,764)

(67,645)

4,764,959

14,618,912

2,002,783

Amounts due from related
parties

2,812,979

(3,904,741)

(534,947)

8,372,296

(1,416,495)

(194,059)

Other current assets

(7,784,142)

(1,821,998)

(249,613)

(47,920,887)

(3,067,256)

(420,212)

Other assets

9,361,100

5,200,506

712,466

17,250,340

3,725,971

510,456

Accounts payable

(21,402,358)

17,296,435

2,369,602

(50,451,092)

(3,021,869)

(413,994)

Amounts due to related parties

(8,780,746)

1,767,567

242,156

(5,406,910)

1,151,882

157,807

Salary and welfare payable

(8,040,537)

3,672,156

503,083

(3,010,962)

(7,916,485)

(1,084,554)

Deferred revenue

(8,986,356)

(28,977,865)

(3,969,951)

(33,539,045)

(42,787,510)

(5,861,865)

Advance from customers

(4,898,186)

4,428,730

606,734

(3,211,266)

3,305,355

452,832

Accrued expenses and other
current liabilities

(62,218,027)

(29,307,543)

(4,015,117)

26,174,963

3,161,614

433,139

Income tax payable

(17,782,317)

(34,457,583)

(4,720,670)

32,861,850

(23,195,720)

(3,177,801)

Unrecognized tax benefits

(14,960,256)

68,986,879

9,451,164

28,569,943

57,946,428

7,938,628

Operating lease liabilities

(76,990,749)

(57,896,801)

(7,931,829)

(256,017,527)

(247,702,691)

(33,935,130)

Other long-term liabilities

3,175,965

3,262,911

447,017

(5,065,347)

1,264,213

173,196

Deferred taxes

29,820,352

(39,040,264)

(5,348,494)

(2,423,339)

(17,362,607)

(2,378,667)

Net cash provided by
operating activities

(13,511,365)

74,241,021

10,170,978

455,049,574

373,377,767

51,152,544








Investing activities:







Purchases of property and
equipment

(15,197,120)

(50,616,409)

(6,934,420)

(87,764,045)

(79,582,039)

(10,902,695)

Purchases of intangible
assets

(573,808)

(37,057)

(5,077)

(740,406)

(37,057)

(5,077)

Proceeds from disposal of
property and equipment

(11,715,110)

(283,895)

(38,893)

2,951,611

139,900,865

19,166,340

Payment for acquisition of
minority equity

-

-

-

-

-

-

Purchases of a long-term
investment

-

(3,600,000)

(493,198)

-

(10,400,000)

(1,424,794)

Repayment of Advances for
acquisitions

-

-

-

-

-

-

Purchases of short-term
investments

(60,449,565)

-

-

(262,680,045)

-

-

Proceeds from short-term
investments

6,154,723

(1,660,895)

(227,542)

167,009,370

417,701,142

57,224,822

Increase of long-term time
deposits

(63,340,000)

-

-

(63,340,000)

(222,230,000)

(30,445,385)

Purchases of investments in
equity securities

-

-

-

-

-

-

Proceeds from disposal of
equity securities

-

21,812,329

2,988,277

-

21,812,329

2,988,277

Proceeds from disposal of
subsidiaries

-

-

-

37,800,000

2,807,500

384,626

Loan to related parties

-

(588,000)

(80,556)

-

(858,000)

(117,546)

Repayment from related parties

-

363,347

49,778

-

363,347

49,778

Loan to third parties

-

1,200,000

164,399

-

-

-

Repayment of loan from third
parties

-

-

-

14,553,007

5,900,000

808,297

Loan to franchisees

(6,609,495)

(8,673,811)

(1,188,306)

(22,643,074)

(14,323,812)

(1,962,354)

Repayment from franchisees

24,896,351

16,870,520

2,311,252

121,145,169

84,337,321

11,554,165

Net cash (used in) provided
by investing activities

(126,834,024)

(25,213,871)

(3,454,286)

(93,708,413)

345,391,596

47,318,454








Financing activities:







Distribution to the
shareholders

-

(70,176,000)

(9,614,073)

-

(70,936,321)

(9,718,236)

Repurchase of ordinary
shares

(19,706,775)

(65,162)

(8,927)

(19,706,775)

(365,284)

(50,044)

Loan from non controlling
interest

272,500.00

-

-

272,500.00

-

-

Repayment of short-term
borrowings

(7,700,000)

(200,000)

(27,400)

(458,300,000)

(117,200,000)

(16,056,334)

Proceeds from bank loans

57,000,000

-

-

174,000,000

200,000,000

27,399,888

Capital contribution from
noncontrolling interest
holders

-

-

-

-

(966,000)

(132,341)

Net cash used in financing
activities

29,865,725

(70,441,162)

(9,650,400)

(303,734,275)

10,532,395

1,442,933








Effect of exchange rate
changes on cash and cash
equivalents and restricted
cash

84,902

6,957,333

953,151

32,095

4,299,468

589,025







Net increase in cash, cash
equivalents and restricted
cash

(110,394,762)

(14,456,679)

(1,980,557)

57,638,981

733,601,226

100,502,956

Cash, cash equivalents and
restricted cash at the
beginning of the year

901,995,474

1,539,658,617

210,932,366

733,961,731

791,600,712

108,448,853

Cash, cash equivalents and
restricted cash at the end
of the year

791,600,712

1,525,201,938

208,951,809

791,600,712

1,525,201,938

208,951,809

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.

Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results


Quarter Ended

Year Ended


December 31,
2023

December 31,
2024

December 31,
2024

December 31,
2023

December 31,
2024

December 31,
2024


RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$

Net income

8,630,731

(72,824,109)

(9,976,862)

260,527,599

107,314,353

14,702,006








Deduct:







Other operating
income

11,362,962

12,898,817

1,767,131

27,169,901

60,147,558

8,240,182

Interest income
and other, net

10,329,773

12,633,535

1,730,787

41,371,162

40,072,068

5,489,851

Gains from
investment in
equity securities

-

-

-

-

-

-

Share of gain in
equity investees,
net of tax

-

-

-

-

-

-

Other income, net

-

34,336,161

4,704,035

22,783,714

16,474,064

2,256,938








Add:







Other operating
expenses

3,569,166

2,652,292

363,363

11,704,553

7,090,463

971,389

Impairment loss
of goodwill

-

81,008,000

11,098,050

-

81,008,000)

11,098,050

Other general
expenses

52,287,493

69,084,799

9,464,579

79,583,586

80,841,330)

11,075,217

Income tax
expenses
(benefits)

26,116,933

12,758,025

1,747,842

118,452,255

88,726,969

12,155,545

Share of loss in
equity investees,
net of tax

522,092

700,781

96,007

1,392,002

1,165,474

159,669

Interest expenses

916,820

1,824,933

250,015

14,053,841

6,310,152

864,487

Depreciation and
amortization

24,382,512

26,575,903

3,640,884

116,870,237

115,746,538

15,857,211

Losses from
investment in
equity securities

943,283

9,544,253

1,307,557

5,378,104

14,953,679

2,048,646

Other expense,
net

20,142,532

-

-

-

-

-

Adjusted
EBITDA
(Non-GAAP)

115,818,827

71,456,364

9,789,482

516,637,400

386,463,268

52,945,249
















Quarter Ended

Year Ended


December 31,
2023

December 31,
2024

December 31,
2024

December 31,
2023

December 31,
2024

December 31,
2024


RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$

Net income

8,630,731

(72,824,109)

(9,976,862)

260,527,599

107,314,353

14,702,006








Deduct:







Government
subsidies (net
of 25% tax)

3,129,127

7,122,585

975,790

9,800,432

11,967,221

1,639,503

Gains from
investment in
equity securities
(net of 25% tax)

-

-

-

-

-

-

Other income (net
of 25% tax)

-

25,752,121

3,528,026

17,087,786

12,355,548

1,692,703








Add:







Share-based
compensation

(16,594)

(46,986)

(6,437)

-

-

-

Losses from
investments in
equity securities
(net of 25% tax)

707,462

7,158,190

980,668

4,033,578

11,215,259

1,536,484

Other expense
(net of 25% tax)

15,106,898

-

-

-

-

-

One-time fees
and expenses

828,267

621,172

85,100

3,010,039

2,335,161

319,916

Impairment loss
of goodwill

-

81,008,000

11,098,050

-

81,008,000

11,098,050

Other general
expenses

52,287,493

69,084,799

9,464,579

79,583,586

80,841,330

11,075,217

Income tax
expenses
related to
dividend
distribution

-

5,698,810

780,734

-

19,195,050

2,629,711

Core net income
(Non-GAAP)

74,415,129

57,825,169

7,922,016

320,266,584

277,586,384

38,029,179








Core net income
per ADS
(Non-GAAP)







Class A ordinary
share-basic and
diluted

0.73

0.57

0.08

3.14

2.73

0.37

Class B ordinary
share-basic and
diluted

0.73

0.57

0.08

3.14

2.73

0.37

Hotel Operational Data


December 31,
202 3

December 31,
202 4

Total hotels in operation:

4,238

4,425

Leased and owned hotels

65

55

Franchised hotels

4,173

4,370

Total hotel rooms in operation

309,495

321,182

Leased and owned hotels

7,318

6,624

Franchised hotels

302,177

315,018

Number of cities

360

352





Quarter Ended

202 3 Q4

202 4 Q4

Occupancy rate (as a percentage)



Leased-and-owned hotels

66.9 %

65.5 %

Franchised hotels

72.5 %

68.6 %

Blended

72.4 %

68.6 %

Average daily rate (in RMB)



Leased-and-owned hotels

241

241

Franchised hotels

175

167

Blended

177

169

RevPAR (in RMB)



Leased-and-owned hotels

161

158

Franchised hotels

127

115

Blended

128

116

Number of Hotels in Operation

Number of Hotel Rooms in Operation


December 31,
 2023

December 31,
202 4

December 31,
2023

December 31,
202 4

Mid-to-up-scale

474

553

45,488

51,649

GreenTree Eastern

222

239

24,377

25,683

Deepsleep Hotel

7

8

534

610

Gem

71

105

6,292

9,386,

Gya

71

74

5,899

6,155

Vx

92

105

8,041

9,093

others

11

22

345

722

Mid-scale

2,975

2,978

230,100

230,298

GreenTree Inn

2,220

2,340

179,631

183,439

GT Alliance

568

505

40,134

37,631

GreenTree Apartment

20

24

1,308

1,545

Vatica

110

109

7,805

7,683

Economy hotels

789

894

33,907

39,335

Shell

789

894

33,907

39,335

Total

4,238

4,425

309,495

321,282

Restaurant Operational Data


December 31,
2023

December 31,
202 4

Total restaurants in operation:

194

182

Leased and owned restaurants

42

18

Franchised restaurants

152

164

Number of cities

65

53

Da Niang Dumplings

162

161

Bellagio

32

21

Total restaurants in operation:

194

182








Quarter Ended

202 3 Q 4

202 4 Q 4

ADT



Leased-and-owned restaurants

141

186

Franchised restaurants

84

78

Blended

99

93

AC (in RMB)



Leased-and-owned restaurants

89

99

Franchised restaurants

37

33

Blended

51

46

ADS (in RMB)



Leased-and-owned restaurants

12,501

18,384

Franchised restaurants

3,127

2,605

Blended

5,090

4,234

For more information, please contact:

GreenTree
 Ms. Selina Yang
Phone: +86-158-2166-6251
E-mail: [email protected]

Mr. Maple Miao
Phone: +86-181-0184-0639
E-mail: [email protected]

Christensen

In Shanghai
Mr. Jerry Xu
Phone: +86-138-1680-0706
E-mail: [email protected]

In Hong Kong
Ms. Karen Hui
Phone: +852-9266-4140
E-mail: [email protected]

In the US
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.

Search