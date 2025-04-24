AEON And Neo Partner To Bring $NEO Payments To Millions Of Merchants Across SEA And Emerging Markets

SINGAPORE, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AEON, the next-generation crypto payment framework, has announced a strategic partnership with Neo, the open-source, community-driven blockchain platform pioneering the Smart Economy. This collaboration integrates support for $NEO on Neo X, Neo's EVM-compatible sidechain, into AEON Pay, enabling seamless real-world spending with $NEO across millions of offline merchants. In addition, Neo will also actively promote AEON Pay to its global community, empowering users with new utility and encouraging broader adoption of $NEO in practical, everyday use cases.

Through this partnership, users can now utilize $NEO for everyday transactions, including shopping, dining, and other in-store payments. AEON Pay's robust crypto payment infrastructure connects blockchain assets with real-world commerce, and with this integration, $NEO holders are able to spend their tokens directly at over 20 million merchants and 10,000+ brands across Southeast Asia and other global emerging markets. The integration took place via AEON Pay's Telegram Mini App and dApp, accessible at and popular wallets like Bitget Wallet.

Founded in 2014, Neo is an open-source blockchain platform built to enable the Smart Economy, where digital identities and assets are managed through smart contracts. The Neo ecosystem fosters developer-friendly infrastructure and tools that simplify building and deploying decentralized applications. Neo X, the platform's EVM-compatible sidechain, is engineered for scalability, DeFi growth, and cross-chain integration, featuring MEV resistance, dBFT consensus, and enveloped transaction support.

This partnership with Neo not only expands $NEO's utility in real-world scenarios but also reinforces AEON's commitment to working alongside leading blockchain ecosystems. In addition to Neo, AEON is actively collaborating with major platforms such as TON, BNB Chain, and Viction, building a unified framework for crypto payments across chains. AEON also partners closely with popular wallets and centralized exchanges, integrating as a dApp entry point to provide users with more convenient access across familiar platforms. Together, AEON and Neo are forging a path toward a smarter, more accessible financial future, one where digital assets can be used as easily as fiat, anywhere in the world.

AEON is building the next-generation crypto payment framework designed to operate seamlessly across multiple blockchain ecosystems. By lowering the barrier between crypto assets and everyday use, AEON is driving forward the vision of true crypto mass adoption. Beyond its Web3 mobile payment solution, AEON is also leveraging emerging technologies, including AI, to further evolve the crypto payment experience. An advanced AI payment product is currently in development and set to launch soon, positioning AEON at the forefront of the next wave of intelligent financial infrastructure.

About Neo

Founded in 2014, Neo is an open-source, community-driven blockchain platform designed to welcome developers into the Smart Economy. By enabling developers to digitize and automate the management of assets through smart contracts, Neo is built to realize the optimized digital world of the future.

Neo X is Neo's sidechain. With its MEV resistance and full compatibility with Ethereum tooling, Neo X excels in cross-chain scalability and DeFi applications through its use of the dBFT consensus mechanism and enveloped transactions.

About AEON

AEON is the next-generation crypto payment framework, built for AI to drive intelligent, automated payments across Web3 and simplify how crypto works in real life. With omni-chain support, AEON's AI Payments system allows intelligent agents to manage and automate transactions, payments, subscriptions, and remittances for users.

With offerings like Web3 Mobile Payment that allows users to pay with crypto across 10,000 brands at 20+ million retail merchants in SEA, Africa and Latin America, Online Web3 Payment, Swap Pay, and a growing suite of AI-integrated payment services, AEON aims to create a future of crypto finance that's intelligent, scalable, and borderless, where AI meets real life through seamless, scalable payments for next billion of users.

SOURCE AEON

